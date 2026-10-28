Parineeti Chopra dismisses fued rumours with Jennifer Winget, slams those ‘manufacturing controversies’

The speculation began after a video showed Jennifer and Parineeti standing next to each other before the team gathered to cut a cake. Due to limited space, Jennifer was pushed behind Parineeti as the group moved forward. During a group photograph, Jennifer was also seen trying to peek out from behind Parineeti to ensure she was visible in the frame. The moment soon became a talking point on social media, with several videos alleging that Parineeti had deliberately pushed Jennifer back.

The cast and crew of Shaque: Trust No One recently reunited to celebrate the show’s success, and several videos from the gathering have since surfaced online. However, some clips sparked speculation of a rift between Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget , with social media users accusing Parineeti of deliberately ignoring Jennifer out of jealousy. Both actors have now dismissed the rumours, describing themselves as a team.

On Tuesday, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a message on her Story, which read, "Let's please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn't. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We're a team, and there's enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down. Thank you."

Parineeti also dismissed the rumours, revealing that she and Jennifer had a good laugh after watching the videos. She said, "Jenny and I have spent the last two days watching some rather "creative" videos by self-proclaimed journalists. And guess what? The joke's on you, because we've been laughing. Hysterically! "