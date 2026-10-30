Aamir Khan celebrates first Karwa Chauth with wife Gauri Spratt at Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kpaoor's residence

Aamir and Gauri opted for traditional outfits for the occasion. While Gauri wore a purple sharara suit, Aamir chose a deep blue floral kurta paired with black harem pants. The two were seen arriving together and posing for photographs before heading inside for the celebrations. This was their first Karwa Chauth since getting married earlier this year.

Actor Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt marked their first Karwa Chauth together on Thursday, attending Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's annual celebration in Mumbai. The couple, who got married in an intimate ceremony in July this year, arrived hand in hand at the Kapoor residence and posed for the paparazzi.

Several other celebrities also attended Sunita Kapoor's annual Karwa Chauth celebration. Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, was among those spotted at the gathering and was seen flaunting her sindoor. Actors Shilpa Shetty and Varun Dhawan also arrived for the celebration. Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Mira Kapoor were among the other guests who joined the festivities.

Anshula Kapoor also celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after marrying Rohan Thakkar. The couple were photographed arriving together at the Kapoor residence. Anshula's family members, including her sister Sonam Kapoor, were also present. Sonam opted for a traditional Anarkali suit for the occasion. Pictures and videos from the gathering showed several guests dressed in traditional outfits as they came together to celebrate the festival.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship Aamir made his relationship with Gauri public in March 2025, on his 60th birthday. The actor introduced her to the media during an interaction in Mumbai, putting an end to speculation about his personal life. During the interaction, he revealed that they had known each other for around 25 years but had only started dating recently. Their relationship had largely remained private until Aamir decided to speak about it publicly.

The actor later shared more details about their relationship during an appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast. He revealed that they had reconnected through mutual connections and gradually developed feelings for each other. Aamir also admitted that he had not expected to find love again at this stage of his life. Their relationship developed over time, with the actor speaking openly about how happy he was with Gauri.

Gauri, who hails from Bengaluru, has a son from a previous relationship. She works in the beauty and wellness industry and is also associated with Aamir Khan Productions. Following their relationship becoming public, she was seen accompanying Aamir at several events.

Aamir and Gauri got married in an intimate ceremony at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on July 5, 2026. The wedding was attended by their children, family members and close friends.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He shares children with both his former wives and has spoken about maintaining a cordial relationship with them.