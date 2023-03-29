Parineeti Chopra reacts when asked about wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha. Here's what she said

Actor Parineeti Chopra reacted when asked about her wedding rumours with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, a paparazzo account posted a video in which Parineeti was seen exiting the airport. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra spotted at designer Manish Malhotra's home, fans wonder if she's choosing wedding outfit) Parineeti Chopra, who is rumoured to be dating Raghav Chadha, returned to Mumbai.

Several photographers asked her if the rumours were true. Parineeti at first smiled and then blushed as she walked towards her car. As the paparazzi insisted on a response, Parineeti said, "Hmm?" Before she stepped inside her car, the actor smiled and posed for the paparazzi.

When the paparazzi asked her again to confirm, Parineeti said, “Thank you. Bye. Goodnight.” As the photographers teased her, Parineeti blushed and smiled again. For the travel, Parineeti wore a white turtleneck top under a black blazer and matching trousers.

Recently, Parineeti was spotted with Raghav Chadha in Mumbai. The duo, twinning in white, was seen outside a restaurant last week. They were also seen the next day as well. Parineeti, who wore a casual black tee with black jeans, also greeted the paparazzi with a smile. Their appearances together have sparked rumours that the two might be dating.

Reacting to their pictures, a person commented on an Instagram post, "Are they dating?" "They look good together," another social media user wrote. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

On Tuesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated Raghav and Parineeti Chopra, saying may their "union" be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" Sanjeev tweeted tagging Raghav and Parineeti. Along with his tweet, the AAP MP also posted separate pictures of Raghav and Parineeti on Twitter.

When asked about the rumours outside Parliament recently, Raghav replied, "Aap mujhse rajneeti ke sawal kariye, Parineeti ke sawal mat kariya (You ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)." "Jawab denge (I will give a reply)," he said with a smile, when asked for his reaction to rumours about him and Parineeti.

Fans will see Parineeti with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

