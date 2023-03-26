Parineeti Chopra spotted at designer Manish Malhotra's home, fans wonder if she's choosing wedding outfit

Last week, after Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha were seen together in Mumbai, fans wondered if the two were dating. On Friday, MP Raghav was quizzed about his wedding by a reporter as he left Parliament in Delhi. With Parineeti dropping by designer Manish Malhotra's home in Mumbai on Sunday, fans have begun to think the actor is talking out her wedding outfit. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra spotted with AAP MP Raghav Chadha on lunch and dinner; fans ask if they are dating) On Sunday, Parineeti Chopra was seen stopping by designer Manish Malhotra's Mumbai home, adding to the wedding speculations.

A paparazzo account shared a video of Parineeti dressed in a long black gown, exiting her car to go and visit Manish. The actor acknowledged the paparazzi and waved at them, before heading inside.

One fan commented on the video, “I hope the outfit won't be pink.” Manish recently designed all the wedding outfits for actor-couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra for their February wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kiara's wedding lehenga was light pink. Yet another fan shared, “i hope she will wear some bright and red colour dress in her wedding day ,,i don't like pastels colours at the wedding day.”

Raghav, who is the youngest Member of Parliament, and Parineeti were seen out in Mumbai for both dinner and lunch dates. Neither of them have commented on the rumours that they are seeing each other. After their lunch date on Thursday, they both left in the same car.

After arriving in Delhi, Raghav was asked about any wedding plans by an insistent report, the politician smiled and added he would let them know when he would be getting married. He also said, "Rajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke nahi (Ask me about politics, not about Parineeti)."

Raghav and Parineeti have both studied abroad in the UK. The politician is originally from New Delhi.

Parineeti was last seen in the Sooraj Barjatya's drama Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. She recently completed shooting on Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. She plays singer Amarjot Kaur in the musical biopic. The actor also has the film Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar lined up for release this year.

