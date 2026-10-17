Part of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Juhu bungalow demolished days after BMC’s stop-work notice

A part of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Juhu bungalow has been demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), days after the civic body issued a stop-work notice to the actor over alleged unauthorised construction.

Part of Ajay Devgn’s bungalow demolished

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Juhu bungalow partially demolished.

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According to a report by NDTV, the BMC has taken action at Ajay’s 7,802-square-foot bungalow in the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu, Mumbai. The civic body has alleged that internal alterations, the erection of partition walls, window modifications and other structural work were being carried out at the property without the necessary municipal permissions.

Why was part of Ajay Devgn’s bungalow demolished?

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As reported by Hindustan Times in September, the BMC issued a stop-work notice on September 10 regarding ongoing work on a proposed salon and spa at the property. The notice was issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, directing an immediate halt to the work and the submission of valid documents. However, construction activity allegedly continued at the bungalow despite the notice.

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{{^usCountry}} The notice followed a complaint filed by the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society, which objected to the property being leased for commercial use. Residents raised concerns about increased customer movement, parking, security and noise on the society’s narrow internal roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice followed a complaint filed by the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society, which objected to the property being leased for commercial use. Residents raised concerns about increased customer movement, parking, security and noise on the society’s narrow internal roads. {{/usCountry}}

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Local corporator Sudha Singh also stated that the BMC’s Building and Factory Department had found that permission for the proposed commercial use of the premises had not been produced. The civic body subsequently sought the relevant documents from the property owners and issued the stop-work notice after the required permissions were not provided. The Devgn family had sought four weeks to respond.

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Ajay Devgn’s work front

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 3, the latest instalment of his popular thriller franchise. The film turned out to be teh biggest opening of his career. The film has earned ₹336.55 crore in net collection in India within 16 days of its release.

The actor has several projects lined up, including Golmaal 5, the next film in Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise. He also has Ranger, Chauhaan in pipeline.