Pearl V Puri greets paparazzi with folded hands on birthday, spotted first time since bail

Television actor Pearl V Puri was spotted by the paparazzi for the first time since he was granted bail last month in a minor's rape case. On Saturday, which also marked his birthday, he was seen at an orphanage in Mumbai.

Photographers spotted Pearl at St Catherine’s Home in Andheri. He was seen in a white kurta pyjama. Pearl took off his mask and greeted the photographers with folded hands.





Pearl V Puri was arrested in June and is currently out on bail. He was accused of raping a minor girl on a film set in Vasai, where he was shooting in October 2019.

After his bail, Pearl took to Instagram to share his side of the story. "Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back , then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother’s cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless," he wrote.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra attends Wimbledon finals with Kate Middleton, Prince William. See pics

“I am still numb .... but I felt it’s time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who’ve showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of #Satyamevjayate. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country & God up there. Please keep your duas coming!” he added.

Pearl's colleagues in the television industry also defended the actor. Anita Hassanandani spoke in his defence and wrote in a post, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON