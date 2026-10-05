'Please comment on Smit Machchhar's bravery also': Piyush Mishra slams Naseeruddin Shah after his meeting with CJP's Abhijeet Dipke

Piyush Mishra recently shared a video on social media, accusing veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah of selective activism. Naseeruddin Shah recently met Abhijeet Dipke during The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Piyush Mishra targets Naseeruddin Shah in latest video.

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In the video, Piyush questioned Naseeruddin over his silence on the previous Jharkhand student protest and the incident at Lovely Professional University (LPU), but supporting CJP's protest. Moreover, he also questioned Naseeruddin Shah’s silence on Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar’s bravery after the nation lauded him for saving the lives of 174 passengers mid-flight despite being stabbed by his co-pilot.

'Please comment on Smith Machchhar's bravery also'

The video that Piyush shared on social media has since been doing the rounds online. In it, he said, "Naseer Sahib, I offer my regards. I am Piyush Mishra, an old acquaintance of yours. It was great to see you meet Abhijeet Dipke. Sir, an accident was averted recently. This happened on a Fly Dubai Flight 1073, a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. In this, Mr Smith Machchhar showed bravery and saved the lives of 180 people. Please comment on this as well, congratulate the captain, he will feel nice."

Piyush questions Naseeruddin's silence on LPU incident and Jharkhand student protest

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "Secondly, sir, please send a message to Lovely Professional University (LPU) students. They study there too and a very dangerous incident has happened there. Girls were dragged down by the police by their hair. There was a fight. You made a comment -- that the students have taught you more that what National School of Drama or FTII taught you -- I didn't understand this statement of yours. I don't know since when did students became acting teachers. Please disclose the same. However, LPU also faced an equally dangerous incident. So, please offer your thoughts to those students as well and send a message to them." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "Secondly, sir, please send a message to Lovely Professional University (LPU) students. They study there too and a very dangerous incident has happened there. Girls were dragged down by the police by their hair. There was a fight. You made a comment -- that the students have taught you more that what National School of Drama or FTII taught you -- I didn't understand this statement of yours. I don't know since when did students became acting teachers. Please disclose the same. However, LPU also faced an equally dangerous incident. So, please offer your thoughts to those students as well and send a message to them." {{/usCountry}}

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Piyush Mishra also spoke about the time he participated in a Jharkhand student protest and asked Naseeruddin Shah for help, but claimed that the actor stayed silent on the matter. Piyush indirectly took a dig at Shah for being vocal about The CJP protest in Delhi over the NEET paper leak, while, according to him, remaining silent when students in Jharkhand protested over alleged irregularities in government exams.

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Speaking about the same, Piyush made a reference to CJP protesters receiving online food deliveries from around the country as people showed their support for them, while the Jharkhand protest did not see the similar kind of support. He said, "Third, Sir, I asked you for help for Jharkhand, and you sent me a poem by a Pakistani poet. Sorry sir, they didn't want poems by poets there. They wanted flour, lentils, bread, jaggery and more. They didn't want pizza or burgers."

Concluding his statement, Piyush Mishra said, "Now, whenever you make a statement, you'll get a response from Piyush Mishra."

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What is the controversy?

The controversy between Naseeruddin Shah and Piyush Mishra is not new. Earlier, during the NEET protests in Delhi, Naseeruddin Shah questioned the silence of Bollywood celebrities. Speaking to The Wire, Naseeruddin Shah had said, "Celebrities will speak when their conscience tells them to do so. There's a saying that a dog with a bone in its mouth cannot bark. As soon as the bone falls from its mouth or its teeth break, then it will bark."

Meanwhile, Piyush Mishra, who attended the Jharkhand protest, expressed his displeasure over a statement made by Naseeruddin Shah. During the protest, he told the media, "Naseeruddin Shah sir, you said something about celebrities remaining silent on the Cockroach Janata Party protest, saying that dogs with bones in their mouths won't speak. My apologies, but with all due respect, I want to ask you, who are those dogs with bones in their mouths right now?"a. Thank you, sir. Your son, Piyush Mishra. Long live the revolution, sir. Thank you."