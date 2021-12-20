Preity Zinta is 'going bananas' while staying at home with her babies. Watch

Preity Zinta has shared a glimpse of her ‘ghar ki kheti (kitchen garden)' and how proud she is of the bananas which are a result of her three-year-long stay at home during the pandemic. The actor shared a video to boast about the fruits she grew in her garden.

In a video, Preity shows the green bunch of bananas hanging from the tree and talks about planting it three years ago. She adds, “So here's to healthy organic living, here's to banana milkshakes, here's to all things bananas. I am going bananas all over.”

She wrote on Twitter, “Ghar ki kheti (kitchen garden). Last couple of months we have stayed home with the babies and cancelled all plans, trips and events. It’s been tough to stay in most of this year (IPL bio bubble-travel quarantines etc) but nothing has given me more pleasure than to see my wonderful plants and trees grow and flourish since we planted them in 2019. I’m so excited I had to share this with all of you."

Ghar ki kheti❤️Last couple of months we hv stayed home with d babies & cancelled all plans,trips & events. It’s been tough to stay in most of this year (IPL bio bubble-travel quarantines etc) bt nothing hs given me more pleasure than to see my wonderful plants & trees grow.. pic.twitter.com/Asj6S15R8G — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 20, 2021

She added in Hindi, “…so that you know the fruit is sweeter if you wait. If you plant a sapling, give all your love and care, it will also grow like this banana tree and bear fruit.”

Also read: Preity Zinta watches Bob Biswas with her newborn twins Jai and Gia, shares message for Abhishek Bachchan

Preity and husband Gene Goodenough had welcomed twins via surrogacy last month. They have named their daughter Gia and son Jai.

Preity had shared the news on social media with a note: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."