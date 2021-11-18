Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough welcome twins Jai and Gia, thank surrogate for being 'part of this incredible journey'

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed twins – Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared the news with her fans. She also posted a picture of herself with Gene.

Sharing the post, Preity Zinta captioned it, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Preity also added a thank you note for the surrogate and the team of doctors: "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."

Preity Zinta tied the knot with her long-time partner Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles in February 2016. She moved to Los Angeles following the wedding but frequently visits India.

Preity regularly shares posts on Instagram, giving her fans glimpses of her life. Recently on Children's Day, she shared a bunch of pictures and wrote, "Happy Children’s day. Here’s to celebrating the innocence in our hearts #ting."

The actor recently clocked 23 years in Bollywood. She shared a clip of the first award she won and wrote, "23 Years of movies If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain cuz a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies and I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey."

"I’m humbled and grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me and for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big and heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans and critics for pulling me up when I was down and pulling me down when my feet left the ground This video takes me back to the first award I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic and Dil Se entertaining all of you all over again #dilse #movies #memories #magic #soldier #23yearsofPZ #Ting," she had added.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta was last seen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released in 2018.