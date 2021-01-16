Preity Zinta ponders over what the elephants must have thought as she danced without Shah Rukh Khan in Jiya Jale
Preity Zinta has shared a hilarious post on Instagram, making fun of her own dance steps in the hit song Jiya Jale. The aesthetically shot dance number was one of the many hit songs in her 1998 film Dil Se.
Sharing a still which shows her dancing in a blouse and dhoti in front of several elephants standing in a line, Preity wrote, "Do u think the elephants were wondering what the hell was I doing ? I was just doing everything @farahkhankunder asked me to like a good girl. This has to be one of my favourite photos from the Dil Se shoot #Jiyajale #Dilse #flashbackfriday #Ting."
Her fans and friends also laughed over the post in the comments section. One of her followers Deanne Panday commented, "elephants were saying "tough tusk". A fan wrote, "Elephant be like ha ye kar lo pahle hum family meeting bad me kar lenge (Elephants be like - Yes you continue doing this, we can do the family meeting later)." Another commented, "Hahahahaha they were enoying your song lol. I just think and you you are loking damnnnn gorgeous alwayssssssss."
Dil Se was a romantic thriller set in the backdrop of the insurgency in Northeast India. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles while Preity made her Bollywood debut in a supporting role. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film had music by AR Rahman and continues to be a favourite among music lovers.
Choreographer Farah Khan had once revealed in a Mid-Day interview why Shah Rukh made only irregular appearances in the song which had Preity dancing alone in the frame. She revealed that she had jokingly told Shah Rukh that he would be emerging from a waterfall wearing nothing but a white dhoti. He didn't reach the shoot that day and said that he was lost.
She said, “Of course, I was joking with him; but that’s the first time in 25 years that he didn’t land up for a shoot. He said he lost his way and there were no Google maps then. We were in a forest in Kerala. If you go back and see the song, Preity Zinta is alone with the dancers in the waterfall portion because Shah Rukh did not turn up."
