Farah Khan reveals the only time in 25 years Shah Rukh Khan didn’t turn up for a shoot

Two decades after choreographing the dance sequences for Jiya Jale in the film Dil Se, Farah Khan has revealed why the song features Preity Zinta by herself in several shots. In an interview to Mid-Day, Farah said Shah Rukh Khan makes irregular appearances in the song because he didn’t show up for the shoot.

Farah said that she had jokingly told Shah Rukh that she was going to have him emerge from a waterfall wearing nothing but a white dhoti, and that SRK probably took her seriously because on the day of the shoot, he said that he was lost. “Of course, I was joking with him; but that’s the first time in 25 years that he didn’t land up for a shoot. He said he lost his way and there were no Google maps then. We were in a forest in Kerala,” she said.

She continued, “If you go back and see the song, Preity Zinta is alone with the dancers in the waterfall portion because Shah Rukh did not turn up.”

Dil Se marked Preity’s acting debut. While she played a supporting role in Mani Ratnam’s 1998 film, Manisha Koirala was the female lead. Preity has taken a sabbatical from acting and is now actively involved in her IPL team, Kings XI Punjab. Shah Rukh was also spotted cheering his IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, at a recent game. He is currently shooting for Zero.

