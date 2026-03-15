Priyadarshan reveals his one condition for notoriously tardy Govinda before signing him for Bhaagam Bhaag

Govinda has long been notorious for his tardy nature. Multiple people have complained and even joked about how he would fail to turn up to sets on times, often running days late. That was something that bothered ace filmmaker Priyadarshan as well when he was contemplating signing Govinda for his comedy caper Bhaagam Bhaag. Paresh Rawal, Govinda and Akshay Kumar in a still from Bhaagam Bhaag.

Priyandarshan's condition for Govinda Speaking with Mashable India, Priyadarshan said, “I got my Padma Shri, and there was this interview where I was asked if this was my biggest achievement. I said no, my biggest achievement is getting Govinda and Salman Khan at 5 am and finishing the film on time.” He added, “I told Govinda that I had heard all these things about you, so please don’t do the film if you cannot come on time. But I tell you something, every day, he was on time. I really enjoyed working with him.”

Govinda would also often improvise his lines on set, something the director did not appreciate. “Govinda used to put his own lines, so I told him, ‘I’m already paying Neeraj Vohra (screenwriter), I don’t need another writer,” he said.

Govinda's bad habit Last year, Bollywood actor Vijay Patkar talked about Govinda's tardy nature. He shared how Govinda once made Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth wait for days for a shot during the filming of Hum. In an interview with Filmymantra Media, the actor recalled how Amitabh used to pick Govinda up from his house for the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot.

He also recalled how Amitabh used to come to Govinda’s bungalow to pick him up for the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot, and said, “He used to go in his car and honk for him to come along to the shoot. He would bring him to set in his car. That’s why Bachchan ji is still working. If you want to throw tantrums, first reach that level. A producer pays you to work, not for your tantrums.”

On an episode of Too Much with Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, Govinda finally addressed the rumours of his struggles with punctuality. Govinda offered a candid explanation. He said, “Mai defame huwa hu ki mai time pe nahi aata hu. Maine kaha 'kiske baap ke andar taaqat hai ki woh 5 shift kare aur time pe aaye. Possible hi nahi hai, ho hi nahi sakta. Itni zyada shooting kaise karega aadmi? Yaha toh ek picture ke andar thak jate hai log (I’ve been defamed for not arriving on time. Who has the strength to do five shifts and still come on time? It’s just not possible. How can someone do so much shooting? Here, people get exhausted doing even one film)."

Govinda said gossip circles and media outlets have repeatedly exaggerated the issue, turning minor delays into headline news. He emphasised that sometimes delays are outside his control, such as due to traffic, scheduling constraints, or waiting on other departments. He felt that the criticism didn’t take into account the professional challenges actors often face. He also urged people to reflect before spreading rumours, stressing that respect should be mutual among coworkers in the film fraternity.

Priyadashan's next release will bhi Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar.