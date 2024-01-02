Priyanka Chopra celebrates New Year with Nick Jonas, mom Madhu Chopra in Mexico; check out unseen pics of daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had an intimate New Year celebration with friends and family. While Priyanka is yet to share glimpses from her New Year holiday, a few photos of her from Mexico have surfaced on fan accounts. It also included some unseen photos of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas from different occasions last year. Also read: Priyanka Chopra sits on Nick Jonas' lap as they enjoy holiday dinner Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and family's photos from New Year celebration are out. Some unseen pictures of Malti have also surfaced.

Malti, Priyanka and Nick unseen photos

In a photo, Nick Jonas is seen holding Malti on his lap on a flight. This was followed by Priyanka holding Malti and her friend's son together in her arms. In another photo, she is seen busy reading a book to the kids. Malti is also seen adorably posing with her little friend in two more photos.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Reacting to the pictures, a fan commented, “Can’t believe we’ve gone this long without a glimpse of her.” “Malti is such a cutie pie. I miss their Xmas, nye pics,” added another. One more said, “The way daddy look at his princess.”

Nick Jonas revisits 2023 moments

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and posted a reel video, summing up 2023 with one best memory from each month. It began with a clip of Nick snowboarding downhill. Mostly full of glimpses from the Jonas Brothers' concerts from the US tour last year, it also included a sneak peek of Priyanka.

The video read as ‘2023 recap.’ The post read, “What a year. 2023 was full of a lot of firsts, a lot of adventure, and countless memories I’ll carry with me forever. Thank you all for making it special.”

More photos of Priyanka and Nick from a new year party has arrived on the fan account. They were also joined by Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra. All of them sported party glasses as they posed for the camera.

Priyanka had two big releases last year. She starred in Prime Video's Citadel as Nadia alongside Richard Madden who essayed the role of Mason. It was helmed by the Russo Brothers.

She also released her rom-com, Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan. It also had Celine Dion. Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State, with John Cena and Idris Elba. She has also signed Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. It will also feature Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place