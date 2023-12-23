Priyanka Chopra sits on Nick Jonas' lap as they enjoy holiday dinner, daughter Malti gets her own swanky BMW. See pics

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra who has been away from social media for some time, revealed to her fans online what she's been upto these days. She shared a bunch of photos with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and friends, ahead of Christmas 2023. As the family is gearing up for the holiday season, they are making the most of their time with their loves ones as Priyanka and Nick recently attended a dinner party together. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's mom 'feels guilty' about sending her to boarding school Priyanka Chopra shares new photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and friends.

Priyanka Chopra's recent post

Priyanka took to Instagram and dropped some photos from the private dinner party. In the first photo, she was seen laughing out loud while sitting on Nick's lap. She looked beautiful in a white outfit while Nick Jonas looked dapper in a black blazer with a sweater. The party was held by Morgan Stewart McGraw at her house and included delicacies like caviar and potato chips, tuna tartare, salad, steak and more.

In a photo, Priyanka was seen busy laughing as Morgan said something on the table. This was followed by more glimpses of the customised menu and the table setting.

Priyanka, Nick's daughter Malti

The actor also added some rare photos of her daughter Malti from a different day. The little one seemed busy with her new BMW toy car. From enjoying her time on a swing to playing with Priyanka at an outdoor location, Malti is too making most of the festive time. Sharing the photos, Priyanka simply wrote in the caption, “Lately,” with an emoji of folded hands.

Priyanka and friends

On the other hand, Morgan added many more photos from her dinner party. It was held on 21 December with Jordan McGraw, Grammy-nominated songwriter Stefan Johnson, Paris Carney, Jack Lawless, Greg Garbowskym and others.

Priyanka and Nick live in Los Angeles after tying the knot. They completed five years of their marriage earlier this month and celebrated the occasion in New York City. Their daughter Malti will be turning a year older in January.

Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. She has also signed Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

