Priyanka Chopra's mom 'feels guilty' about sending her to boarding school: ‘I still cry when I think about it’

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra recently opened up about her one-year-old granddaughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In an interview with India Today, Madhu also shared how Priyanka is handling being a first-time mother. While speaking about one thing she would change about the way she raised Priyanka, Madhu opened up about sending Priyanka to boarding school as a child, calling it 'not the best decision of her life'. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says she compromised on her brother's upbringing Priyanka Chopra with her mom Madhu Chopra. (File Photo)

Madhu regrets sending Priyanka to boarding school

When asked to describe Priyanka as a mother, Madhu Chopra said the actor 'is just an absolute superwoman'. She then spoke about what she would change about Priyanka's growing up years, saying, "I wouldn’t have sent her to the boarding school. I still cry when I think about it and I still feel guilty. My fault was that I sent her to a boarding school. Not the best decision of my life."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

On being a grandmother

When asked how Priyanka is handling being a first-time mother, and her bond with granddaughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Madhu said about Priyanka, "She’s fearless and isn’t scared of anything. She's giving her baby a lot of freedom to be her own person. And once I told her not to ever skew the word no. Explain to her, she'll understand. Don't just say no. That's the one advice I have shared with her... I just enjoy having the baby (Malti Marie Chopra Jonas) in my arms, I have actually forgotten that I have kids of my own."

Priyanka on her boarding school experience

In 2021, Priyanka recalled during an interview with Elle her experience at La Martiniere Girls’ Private School in Lucknow, saying she felt all alone, when her parents left her there. It's been many years since Priyanka's parents sent her away to boarding school as a child, but the actor said she was still processing the trauma that came along with that experience.

“What I remember vividly is the feeling of being abandoned — a feeling that lasted for a long time. I didn’t understand why I had been sent away... I also didn’t understand why (my mother) couldn’t visit as often anymore," she had said.

At the time, Priyanka Chopra had wondered if her mother wanted to focus more on her little brother Siddharth Chopra, or if her tantrums had led her parents to make the decision. “My mother didn’t explain her reasons for sending me to boarding school... Maybe because she didn’t fully understand them herself," she wrote in an excerpt from her memoir Unfinished obtained by Elle at the time.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place