Priyanka Chopra hosts party at LA home for manager, dances to live dhol as Nick Jonas looks on

Priyanka Chopra loves to celebrate her Indian side in whatever she does. The actor hosted a birthday party for her manager Anjula Acharia at her Los Angeles home on Monday where she even had dhol artistes adding to the mood. Her husband Nick Jonas joined Priyanka and her team as they all sat down for dinner and had a blast at the party. Also read: Priyanka Chopra steps out in pink to cheer for Nick Jonas, fans call them 'cuties'. See pics

Priyanka dressed up in a green jumpsuit and had her lawn area decked up for the bash. A huge cutout of Anjula's name was also placed in the open along with lights. Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she is seen coming out of the room holding a two-tier cake. As she places the cake on the table, she breaks into bhangra along with her manager with dhol artistes playing live for them. Nick looks at the two of them as they do some bhangra.

Another video shows Priyanka and Nick at the dinner table as they were joined by Anjula and other team members.

Anjula too shared several pictures from the party and thanked the actor for the same. “Can't thank you @priyankachopra enough for this amazing celebration," she wrote along with a picture with Priyanka in the lawn. She tagged Nick Jonas as well as Priyanka in another post and wrote, “Best birthday thank you.” She also wrote a note, “Who doesn’t love their name in lights!?! Especially when done by someone who so naturally sits in the spotlight @priyankachopra this was my favourite part of the magical night you planned for me. Wow babe! I’m so in awe of what you do and how you do it :) #blessed #grateful.”

Priyanka is currently filming for her debut web series, Citadel. She has been regularly sharing pictures of her ‘injured’ look from the sets on Instagram. She also gave a glimpse of her customised car gifted by Nick for her easy ride on the sets. Priyanka also accompanies husband Nick to his softball game on Sunday. The two were spotted yet again at the game.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed their first child, a baby girl via surrogacy in January. The couple brought the child home after the little one spent more than three months in NICU. They have named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

