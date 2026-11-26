Actor Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the ones who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Gateway of India on its 18th anniversary on Thursday.
Priyanka's statement
The actor took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Remembering the lives lost and the heroes who gave everything on 26/11. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks.”
Earlier, actor Bhumi Pednekar paid tribute to the Mumbai Police, security forces and first responders who lost their lives while protecting the city. Bhumi attended a tribute ceremony organised by the Maharashtra Police Boys Sanghatana at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The event marked the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks and also honoured civilians who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack. She attended the ceremony alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Deep Dive
What did Priyanka Chopra say in tribute to the 26/11 victims?
How were the 26/11 victims and security personnel remembered on the anniversary?
How many people were killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks?
On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in the city. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.{{/usCountry}}
On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in the city. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.{{/usCountry}}
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The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Mumbai’s Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack. NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was also killed while fighting the terrorists.
On the work front
Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff, which began streaming on Prime Video on February 25. She will next be seen in Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027. The film marks Priyanka's return to Indian cinema after nearly a decade. She will also appear in the second season of the web series Citadel, continuing her presence in international streaming projects.
(With PTI inputs)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha
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