Priyanka Chopra's DIY mehendi for husband Nick Jonas on Karwa Chauth has a special touch for daughter Malti Marie

Every year, as married Indian women celebrate Karwa Chauth, applying mehendi to their palms becomes an integral part of the festivities. Actor Priyanka Chopra continues to embrace her Indian traditions and has now offered a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth celebrations. This year, her DIY mehendi design was not just about her husband, Nick Jonas, but also featured a special tribute to their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's mehendi for Karwa Chauth

Priyanka Chopra sends Karwa Chauth wishes to fans.

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On Thursday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures of her mehendi design, which she applied herself. The actor incorporated the initials of both Nick and Malti into the design, adding a personal touch to the occasion. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "DIY..Piya ke naam ki (in the name of my husband).. happy karwachauth to all those celebrating."

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Priyanka applies her Karwa Chauth mehendi on her own.

In another picture, she offered a glimpse of herself applying chashni (sugar syrup) to her mehendi and wrote, "The question is will the chashni work? IYKYK." Many Indian women follow this practice to help their mehendi develop a darker colour. Priyanka's celebrations offered a glimpse of how she continues to observe the traditions associated with the festival while living away from India.

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Priyanka Chopra's mehendi design.

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2025, Priyanka recalled a romantic gesture Nick made for her during Karwa Chauth that set relationship goals. She said, "We’ve tried to spot the moon in the strangest places. Once, we were at a stadium where he was doing a show, and the moon just wouldn’t appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. Around 60–70 thousand people were present and the show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, and still the moon wasn’t visible." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2025, Priyanka recalled a romantic gesture Nick made for her during Karwa Chauth that set relationship goals. She said, "We’ve tried to spot the moon in the strangest places. Once, we were at a stadium where he was doing a show, and the moon just wouldn’t appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. Around 60–70 thousand people were present and the show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, and still the moon wasn’t visible." {{/usCountry}}

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She added, "Want to hear something romantic? He finally took me up in a plane, above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon." Her revelation left the audience in awe, while fans on the internet could not stop gushing about the romantic gesture.

About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship

The couple first met at the 2017 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together, representing Ralph Lauren. However, their romance blossomed only the following year, when they began dating. Nick proposed to Priyanka in July 2018, on her birthday, and the couple got married in December that year in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies.

In January 2022, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. Malti was born prematurely and spent more than three months in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before she could go home with her parents.

About Priyanka Chopra's upcoming work

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Priyanka will soon make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is said to be one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema, mounted on a massive budget of ₹1,000 crore. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.