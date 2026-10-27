Mary Kom says Priyanka Chopra-starrer biopic showed only 10% of her struggle and hard work, calls film ‘not real’
Mary Kom said her 2014 biopic did not do justice to her life.She also Reflecting on Bigg Boss stint and added that she showed her real self on the show.
Boxer Mary Kom has criticised her 2014 biopic, starring Priyanka Chopra, saying it failed to do justice to her life and struggles. After her exit from Bigg Boss, Mary reflected on the film and said only 10% of her hard work and struggles were shown on screen.
‘The biopic was not real’
The boxer said she was disappointed with the Priyanka Chopra-starrer, as she felt it did not do justice to her life and all the hard work she had put in. When asked about the possibility of a sequel to the film, she said, “I don’t think there should be a sequel now; everybody knows my story. My career and journey have already been shown in the film and my book Unbreakable. However, the biopic was not real. I felt some parts of the story were not real. Only 10 percent of my struggle and hard work was shown in it. If you read the book, only then can you see my struggle and hard work. The remaining life I don’t know what will happen, but the future will be smooth, and happy, I wish that. People want to know if there will be room for love in my life. I will decide if that happens in the future.”
‘I was not fake on Bigg Boss’
During the same interaction, Mary spoke about her stint on Bigg Boss and said she had shown her real self on the show. She said, “I was not fake. Those who know me very well will know. It felt like it was the correct time. People had judged me in a different manner, but I didn’t care. I know people love me, and now they know the real Mary Kom too. I wanted to show them the person who reached here after working so hard in life. I sacrificed my entire life. Who would be able to play for 20 years? I proved with my actions how real I was. You cannot fake it for seven weeks. Sometimes I wondered how I would live like this, but I enjoyed it.”
About the Mary Kom film
Released in 2014, Mary Kom starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role and was based on the boxer's life. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film depicted Mary's journey from her early years in Manipur to becoming a world champion boxer. It also explored the personal challenges she faced while balancing her sporting career,motherhood and family life. The film was critically acclaimed and even won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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