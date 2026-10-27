Mary Kom says Priyanka Chopra-starrer biopic showed only 10% of her struggle and hard work, calls film ‘not real’

‘The biopic was not real’

The boxer said she was disappointed with the Priyanka Chopra-starrer, as she felt it did not do justice to her life and all the hard work she had put in. When asked about the possibility of a sequel to the film, she said, “I don’t think there should be a sequel now; everybody knows my story. My career and journey have already been shown in the film and my book Unbreakable. However, the biopic was not real. I felt some parts of the story were not real. Only 10 percent of my struggle and hard work was shown in it. If you read the book, only then can you see my struggle and hard work. The remaining life I don’t know what will happen, but the future will be smooth, and happy, I wish that. People want to know if there will be room for love in my life. I will decide if that happens in the future.”