R Madhavan issues fraud alert, warns fans about fake account representing him on social media
R Madhavan alerts fans about a fake social media account impersonating him. He clarifies that the account has no connection to him or his team.
Actor R Madhavan has warned fans about a fake social media account impersonating him and contacting people online. The actor recently shared a post on his official Instagram handle, alerting fans that someone has been falsely claiming to represent him on social media.
R Madhavan warns fans of fake account
In the post, Madhavan clarified that the individual behind the account has no connection to him or his team. He urged followers to remain cautious and avoid engaging with the fraudulent profile. Madhavan wrote, “FRAUD ALERT… THIS PERSON IS NOT CONNECTED TO ME OR MY TEAM IN ANY WAY. THEY CLAIM TO PRESENT ME AND SPEAK TO PEOPLE ON THE I SOCIAL MEDIA ON MY BEHALF. THIS IS TOTALLY A FRAUD ACCOUNT KINDLY BE AWARE... NO other account either represents me nor speaks on my behalf on Instagram or any social media. PLS NOTE AND BE AWARE.. Appropriate steps are being taken to hold this person accountable.. @rohanmyra2 @instagram. (sic),” he wrote.
To prevent fans from being misled, Madhavan also shared a screenshot of the account in question in his Instagram post. The actor added that appropriate steps are being taken to identify the person behind the profile and hold them accountable.
R Madhavan's on his latest work Dhurandhar
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Madhavan will soon be seen in the upcoming sequel to the blockbuster franchise Dhurandhar. The actor plays Intelligence Bureau director Ajay Sanyal in the series and is set to reprise the role in Dhurandhar 2. Recently, Madhavan shared an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote from the film’s shoot. According to him, director Aditya Dhar originally imagined the opening scene shot on a bright, sunny day to create a contrast with the tense events unfolding inside the aircraft featured in the sequence.
However, the weather had other plans. Madhavan joked that the crew began calling him the “Rainman” on set because heavy rain seemed to follow whenever he arrived for filming. While the unexpected weather changed the original visual plan, the actor noted that the grey skies ultimately worked perfectly for the film’s first shot, adding an atmospheric tone to the sequence.
R Madhavan gearing for Dhurandhar 2
Meanwhile, on the work front, R. Madhavan will next be seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2, the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster spy thriller. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on 19 March 2026, with paid previews beginning on 18 March. The action thriller will hit the big screen in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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