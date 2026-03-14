R Madhavan issues fraud alert, warns fans about fake account representing him on social media

In the post, Madhavan clarified that the individual behind the account has no connection to him or his team. He urged followers to remain cautious and avoid engaging with the fraudulent profile. Madhavan wrote, “FRAUD ALERT… THIS PERSON IS NOT CONNECTED TO ME OR MY TEAM IN ANY WAY. THEY CLAIM TO PRESENT ME AND SPEAK TO PEOPLE ON THE I SOCIAL MEDIA ON MY BEHALF. THIS IS TOTALLY A FRAUD ACCOUNT KINDLY BE AWARE... NO other account either represents me nor speaks on my behalf on Instagram or any social media. PLS NOTE AND BE AWARE.. Appropriate steps are being taken to hold this person accountable.. @rohanmyra2 @instagram. (sic),” he wrote.

Actor R Madhavan has warned fans about a fake social media account impersonating him and contacting people online. The actor recently shared a post on his official Instagram handle, alerting fans that someone has been falsely claiming to represent him on social media.

To prevent fans from being misled, Madhavan also shared a screenshot of the account in question in his Instagram post. The actor added that appropriate steps are being taken to identify the person behind the profile and hold them accountable.

R Madhavan's on his latest work Dhurandhar Meanwhile, on the professional front, Madhavan will soon be seen in the upcoming sequel to the blockbuster franchise Dhurandhar. The actor plays Intelligence Bureau director Ajay Sanyal in the series and is set to reprise the role in Dhurandhar 2. Recently, Madhavan shared an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote from the film’s shoot. According to him, director Aditya Dhar originally imagined the opening scene shot on a bright, sunny day to create a contrast with the tense events unfolding inside the aircraft featured in the sequence.

However, the weather had other plans. Madhavan joked that the crew began calling him the “Rainman” on set because heavy rain seemed to follow whenever he arrived for filming. While the unexpected weather changed the original visual plan, the actor noted that the grey skies ultimately worked perfectly for the film’s first shot, adding an atmospheric tone to the sequence.