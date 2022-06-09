R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan meet astronaut Sunita Williams while promoting Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in US

After its premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2022, R Madhavan's directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has now reached the US for a 12-day promotional tour. Madhavan and ISRO's former scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan--on whose life the film is based--met astronaut Sunita Williams there. A picture of the three has been shared online. Also Read: R Madhavan responds after Twitter user questions his 'credibility' for lauding Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Recently, while Madhavan and Nambi were promoting the film in Stafford, Texas, Mayor Cecil Willis declared that June 3 will be celebrated as Nambi Narayanan Day. There, the ISRO scientist and Madhavan also met astronaut Sunita Williams and interacted with her during his visit to Texas.

The 12-day tour in the US will also see Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan travelling to locations like New York, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Arizona, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

Set to release worldwide on July 1, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. Starring Madhavan in the titular role, the film also features Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie, with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

During an interview with ANI, when asked about Nambi's reaction to seeing the film, Madhavan stated that he would not like to share much prior to the release of this film. He said, "Mr Narayanan was not disappointed. Anything I say about that reaction would be just presumptuous of me and I think I am fairly quiet and humble about what I have managed to achieve in the film, I would like to talk about it after the film releases, but I would tell you that Mr Narayanan was not disappointed."

Madhavan's directorial debut has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

(With inputs from ANI)

