Raghubir Yadav: I got used to Delhi, thought theatre was everything

From being a student of the National School of Drama (NSD) to a frequenter at the old Delhi book market, film and theatre actor Raghubir Yadav brims with sweet memories of Delhi every time he is in the city. And his recent visit for a poetry and literary event, turned out to be the same. “Delhi se kaafi lamba taaluk raha. I trained at the NSD for three years, and then I was in the NSD repertory for 10 years, where it was all art, culture, music and theatre. Isi mein dooba hua tha, aur Mandi House ka ilaaka tha. Even some of the films I did, were done while I was residing here. Delhi ki aisi aadat lag gayi thi, ki aisa lagta tha theatre hi sab kuchh hai,” says Yadav, adding that he wasn’t too keen on working for films at that point and had decided to only do those that match his personality and thought process.

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, the Lagaan (2001) actor was involved in theatre in small towns before he began his Delhi innings. “When I worked in Parsi Theatre, I used to do theatre in villages and small towns. So, I had to adjust to the culture of a big city when I came to Delhi. Yahaan sab angrezi mein hota tha, main wahan Hindi aur Urdu mein kaam karta tha. I had taken lessons in music and stagecraft at the Parsi Theatre, which was my saving grace here. I didn’t think of acting as a subject that could be taught. But it was here that I learnt what characterisation is, what costume designing is,” he shares.

But that isn’t all that Delhi gave to him. Yadav recalls the fond memories that his repertory’s performances of the plays Tughlak and Andha Yug in Purana Qila or Old Fort etched in his heart. “The surroundings were so beautiful. On Sundays, we would often go to Daryaganj book market in old Delhi. I used to take back so many second-hand books from there, especially those by Premchand,” he says.

Raghubir Yadav also distinctively remembers going to the Daryaganj Book Market in Delhi, as a young NSD student, to pick up old books. ((Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT))

Ask the 64-year-old how he feels the city has changed since his time here and he is quick to exclaim, “Arrey, bahut farak aa gaya hai! There used to be serenity to life, now it’s all bhaag-daud. Even Mandi House has become so crowded now. Back in 1974, we could spot only one or two cars.”

With Delhi theatre auditoriums still reeling under the pandemic’s impact, Yadav empathises with the theatre industry that he so reveres. He adds, “It is a challenge for theatre-wallahs. For people involved in theatre, to live without it, even for a day, is difficult. And it’s been two years! I hope they open soon and people get to enjoy plays once again.”

For many, Yadav is still the memorable Chacha Chaudhary he played on TV. However, he shares that playing the witty detective was not his first choice. Chuckling, he shares, “I was fascinated by the character of Sabu. But due to my height and built, I got to play Chacha. However, I’m happy that people remember me for that particular role.”

