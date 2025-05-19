Rahul Bhat calls Kennedy's delayed release in India disheartening, sad: ‘Aap acchi filmein dabbe mein rakhoge toh…’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's film Kennedy premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. However, the film never saw the light of day in Indian cinemas. Now, actor Rahul Bhat, who is also part of the film, has expressed his disappointment over the delayed release and recalled the craze surrounding the film during its screenings, in a conversation with Sucharita Tyagi at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap says he 'couldn't afford' daughter Aaliyah's wedding until Vijay Sethupathi helped him bag Maharaja role) Rahul Bhat talks about Kennedy's delayed release.

Rahul Bhat on Kennedy's India release

Rahul expressed his frustration at the film’s delayed release in India and said, "Log bolte hain aap acchi filmein banate nahi ho but jab aap acchi filmein dabbe mein rakhoge, toh kya hoga yaar (People say you don’t make good films, but if you keep good films locked away, then what will happen, man?). I don’t understand what it takes to wake some people up. So much of standing ovations. It has travelled to so many places. It’s really disheartening and sad. It is a quintessential Anurag Kashyap film – it’s truly his kind of cinema: the noir, the Mumbai he has been capturing since Black Friday. The love he has for the city, and his perspective on it – it’s a love letter to the city."

Rahul Bhat recalls fans reaction to screenings

Rahul went on to recall holding special screenings of the film in Mumbai and Kolkata, saying, "When we showed the film at MAMI in Mumbai, 2,000 people were inside and 2,000 were outside, and people were clapping at every scene like it was a stadium. And when we screened it in Kolkata, there was a lathi charge because so many people turned up to watch it. I don't know why do people don't see that? I’ve heard that it will be releasing soon. I’ve worked very hard on it. That’s also something to think about – what is art if it doesn’t reach your people?"

About Kennedy

The neo-noir thriller, written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, features Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles. The film tells the story of an insomniac ex-police officer who secretly operates within a corrupt system, lives under challenging conditions, and is on a quest for salvation.

In April, Anurag attended the 10th Indie Meme Film Festival in Austin, Texas, where Kennedy was screened. Addressing the crowd in Texas, he said, "It’s heartwarming to see Kennedy still getting so much love from audiences across the world. It’s almost two years after its Cannes premiere, and I’m still invited around the world to talk about it." Hinting at the film’s release in India, he stated: "Back home, my producers are working towards the film’s release, and it should happen soon."