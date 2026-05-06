Raja Shivaji box office collection day 6: Riteish Deshmukh film remains steady, crosses ₹48 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 6: Riteish Deshmukh's much-awaited directorial Raja Shivaji, the biopic drama of legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, opened in theatres in May 1. It went on to set a new benchmark with the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film. However, the film has not been able to surpass that strong opening day haul in the next few days. Let us see how the film has fared so far. Raja Shivaji box office collection day 6: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Bachchan and others star in it.

Raja Shivaji box office update The latest update on Sacnilk points out that Raja Shivaji collected ₹4.25 crore. It was not a growth from what it minted on its previous day, at ₹4.90 crore. The film collected ₹11.35 crore on its opening day. On the weekend, the film showed some momentum, with ₹10.55 crore haul on Saturday, and ₹12 crore on Sunday, respectively.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹57.70 crore and total India net collections to ₹48.65 crore so far. Raja Shivaji clashed with Ek Din at the box office, but it did not affect the film's performance. Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, and Sai Pallavi, underperformed at the box office. Raja Shivaji collected ₹1.25 crore from its Hindi shows, and ₹3 crore from its Marathi shows.

About Raja Shivaji The Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company film, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, was released in theatres on Friday in Marathi and Hindi. The film is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande. Riteish and Genelia star in it as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai. Their sons, Rahyl and Riaan, played young Sivaji. Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte also play key roles.

Speaking to ANI, Riteish said he was happy that his film could connect with the audience on an emotional level, and beyond the box-office numbers.

“When I see people taking their families, making groups, taking their grandparents, there are a lot of people who have never seen a film, they are taking their grandchildren. New parents, a one-year-old child, and a two-year-old child feel that the first film of their life should be Raja Shivaji, especially the film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They are making their own videos by going inside. After going inside, everyone feels something. After coming out, they make a video and post it, telling you to watch this film,” Riteish Deshmukh said.