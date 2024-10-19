Rajkumar Hirani gives an update on Munna Bhai 3 with Sanjay Dutt: ‘I have a unique idea’

The filmmaker spoke about the franchise when he attended the unveiling of SCREEN in Mumbai.

Rajkumar Hirani clarifies

Talking to the audience, Rajkumar said he is juggling between multiple projects related to Munna Bhai.

“I have five half-finished scripts for Munna Bhai. I spent six months on a script, reach the interval, and it just wouldn’t go beyond that. There is a Munna Bhai LLB, Munna Bhai Chal Base, Munna Bhai Chale Amreeka, and more,” said the filmmaker, who directed Dunki featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

He added, “The most important factor is that the next instalment has to get better than the previous films. But now, I have a unique idea. Of course, over the course of 100 years of cinema, everything has been said. But yeah, I am working on that idea.”

The filmmaker also shared that making the third Munna Bhai film is one priority because he knows if he doesn’t, “Sanju might just come home and threaten me to get done with the next”. Rajkumar revealed that Sanjay wants to do another Munna Bhai film.

He also said that he is “seriously” considering moving forward with the next Munna Bhai film.

About Munna Bhai films

The Munna Bhai series is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai and Arshad Warsi as Circuit. After the success of the first two films, Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), a third film titled Munna Bhai Chale America was in the works, but the project was cancelled altogether after Sanjay Dutt's conviction and imprisonment.