Rajkummar Rao: I am getting offers from the West now

2021 has started off on a great note for Rajkummar Rao, with two back-to-back projects hitting the desired mark. First came The White Tiger, his web film with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which has been making waves internationally, and then his film Roohi, which became the first major film to release in theatres after a year since Covid 19 hit.

He reveals that pot TWT, the West has come calling with offers. “I did get some opportunities post it but am waiting for something exciting to come my way. It would be fun to explore work in the west as I had a great time being a part of this,” he says.

He is ecstatic though at the reviews pouring in, so much so that it will now compete in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the Oscars. Rao says, “The film has done phenomenally well worldwide. The kind of love I got from all over the world is overwhelming and for me to get an opportunity to work with Ramin (Bahrani, director) was a great experience. I’ve learnt a lot while filming it and would cherish that process forever.”

Back home, his film Roohi dared to release in theatres amid much uncertainty, and managed to attract people to theatres. The actor is satisfied with the response, and says, “I am very excited about the release and the kind of love it’s getting from the audiences. I, as a cinema lover, was also missing the experience of watching a film in theatres. Now the magic of cinemas has returned with Roohi.”

A fan of the big screen experience, he still advises people to take care of their health first. “Keeping the pandemic in mind, I would always encourage people to abide by the rules of the authorities and take proper precautions. Our film doing well at the box office is a sign that our audiences are ready to watch films in theatres again. I must say that the experience of watching a film on a big screen is something you can’t recreate anywhere else,” Rao says.