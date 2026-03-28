Rajshri Deshpande reveals breaking down 'alone' after breast cancer diagnosis: Couldn’t stay strong
Rajshri Deshpande took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, offering a glimpse into her battle with breast cancer.
Actor Rajshri Deshpande, who was diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer, has opened up about the emotional toll of her battle. In a heartfelt note, she revealed that there have been days when she broke down, unable to find the strength to cope with the challenges of the illness.
Rajshri Deshpande makes emotional confession
On Friday, Rajshri took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, offering a glimpse into her battle with breast cancer. She also revealed that there have been many days when she has broken down while coping with the illness.
“When I first learned about my breast cancer, I still remember breaking down all alone outside the histopathology report center in the hospital. No I couldn’t stay strong. I had no strength,” Rajshri wrote.
She added, “Till today, when people ask me how it happened to you… you’re so fit, blah blah … honestly I don’t have an answer. Pain was not just physical but mental and emotional pain was unbearable. I did crumble many times sometimes alone and sometimes with my friends who held me up at every single step. But there were many days when I rose up and made sure I didn’t give up.”
The actor admits that on many days, she struggles to find the strength to face her battles. She went on to reveal what makes her get over the feeling.
“There are days I don’t want to have all the strength in the world. I just want to be still, like in Mary Oliver’s poem like the sparrows that sit on my window bougainvillea and stare at the sunrise with me. Can I call getting up with a happy smile an achievement? Then today I did. I achieved a smile and a hug for myself and thinking about all the people who is with me in this journey, called, messaged and gave me so much love. Tomorrow I know there will be battles to prepare for, but let today be a day of love. Please,” Rajshri added.
Rajshri Deshpande reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Earlier this month, Rajshri, best known for her work in Manto, Black Warrant and Sacred Games, revealed that she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer. The actor took to social media to share an update on her health, confirming that she is now recovering.
Posting a picture from her hospital bed, Rajshri wrote, “As you’re reading this, it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine check-up, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and Papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength.” She added that she is now in the recovery phase.
Rajshri made her Bollywood debut with a key role in Talaash in 2012. She went on to appear on projects such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, 24: India, Kick, Sacred Games, The Sky Is Pink, Mom, Manto and Joram, as well as series including The Fame Game, Trial by Fire, Black Warrant and Rangeen.
She was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life (2025), which also starred Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Ashok Selvan in key roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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