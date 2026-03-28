Rajshri Deshpande reveals breaking down 'alone' after breast cancer diagnosis: Couldn’t stay strong

Actor Rajshri Deshpande, who was diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer, has opened up about the emotional toll of her battle. In a heartfelt note, she revealed that there have been days when she broke down, unable to find the strength to cope with the challenges of the illness. Earlier this month, Rajshri Deshpande shared that she has been diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer.

Rajshri Deshpande makes emotional confession On Friday, Rajshri took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, offering a glimpse into her battle with breast cancer. She also revealed that there have been many days when she has broken down while coping with the illness.

“When I first learned about my breast cancer, I still remember breaking down all alone outside the histopathology report center in the hospital. No I couldn’t stay strong. I had no strength,” Rajshri wrote.

She added, “Till today, when people ask me how it happened to you… you’re so fit, blah blah … honestly I don’t have an answer. Pain was not just physical but mental and emotional pain was unbearable. I did crumble many times sometimes alone and sometimes with my friends who held me up at every single step. But there were many days when I rose up and made sure I didn’t give up.”

The actor admits that on many days, she struggles to find the strength to face her battles. She went on to reveal what makes her get over the feeling.

“There are days I don’t want to have all the strength in the world. I just want to be still, like in Mary Oliver’s poem like the sparrows that sit on my window bougainvillea and stare at the sunrise with me. Can I call getting up with a happy smile an achievement? Then today I did. I achieved a smile and a hug for myself and thinking about all the people who is with me in this journey, called, messaged and gave me so much love. Tomorrow I know there will be battles to prepare for, but let today be a day of love. Please,” Rajshri added.