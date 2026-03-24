Rakesh Bedi revisits creepy comments over Sara Arjun shoulder kiss at Dhurandhar event: ‘Kuch toh log kahenge’
Rakesh Bedi is glad that some people came forward to defend him amid the criticism over the viral video featuring his Dhurandhar co-star Sara Arjun.
Actor Rakesh Bedi is basking in the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, but the veteran star has also found himself revisiting a controversy that refuses to fade. Addressing the backlash surrounding a viral clip from the film’s trailer launch, where he was seen greeting co-star Sara Arjun with a kiss, Rakesh asserted that the moment was misinterpreted.
Rakesh Bedi on criticism
In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, 71-year-old Rakesh Bedi portrayed the shrewd politician Jameel Jamali, while 20-year-old Sara Arjun took on the role of his spirited daughter, Yalina Jamali. A moment between them at the film’s trailer launch in November last year continues to draw criticism. During the event, when Rakesh leaned in to greet Sara on stage, several social media users claimed that it appeared as though he was kissing her shoulder.
Rakesh once again reflected on the criticism he faced after the incident when he appeared on the Red FM podcast recently.
“There was a small incident. The girl who plays my daughter in Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun. While shooting, every time she came, I would hug her and kiss her on the forehead — like a daughter… I would just say, ‘Come on, don’t worry, we’ll do a great scene together.’ But at the trailer launch, when I greeted her the same way, people started writing all kinds of things. I was like, ‘I’ve always treated her like this’,” said Rakesh while explaining his intent.
The actor added, “Thankfully, some people also defended me. But honestly, people just need a reason to talk. Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna… This success is definitely a pleasant surprise. A hit like this doesn’t come often in anyone’s life—be it an actor, writer, or director. Many people don’t experience such success at all.”
When Hindustan Times asked Rakesh about the same in December, he said, “Why would I kiss her with ill intent publicly on a stage? I mean, her parents were there. People are just crazy when they claim these things. They just need to create an issue out of nothing on social media ”
About Dhurandhar 2
At the moment, Rakesh is enjoying the praise coming his way after the release of Dhurnadhar 2, which was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with paid premieres on March 18.
The first film followed the journey of Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to dismantle a terror network targeting India, all while rising through the ranks of Pakistan’s underworld.
The sequel delves into how Ranveer Singh’s character was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari, while also pushing the narrative forward. It shows him taking charge of the shifting power dynamics in Lyari as he continues his mission to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that poses a threat to India. The film also features Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. Opening to largely positive reviews, the film has raked in over ₹500 crore in India so far.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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