Rakesh Bedi revisits creepy comments over Sara Arjun shoulder kiss at Dhurandhar event: ‘Kuch toh log kahenge’

Actor Rakesh Bedi is basking in the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, but the veteran star has also found himself revisiting a controversy that refuses to fade. Addressing the backlash surrounding a viral clip from the film’s trailer launch, where he was seen greeting co-star Sara Arjun with a kiss, Rakesh asserted that the moment was misinterpreted. In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Rakesh Bedi portrays the role of Sara Arjun's father.

Rakesh Bedi on criticism In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, 71-year-old Rakesh Bedi portrayed the shrewd politician Jameel Jamali, while 20-year-old Sara Arjun took on the role of his spirited daughter, Yalina Jamali. A moment between them at the film’s trailer launch in November last year continues to draw criticism. During the event, when Rakesh leaned in to greet Sara on stage, several social media users claimed that it appeared as though he was kissing her shoulder.

Rakesh once again reflected on the criticism he faced after the incident when he appeared on the Red FM podcast recently.

“There was a small incident. The girl who plays my daughter in Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun. While shooting, every time she came, I would hug her and kiss her on the forehead — like a daughter… I would just say, ‘Come on, don’t worry, we’ll do a great scene together.’ But at the trailer launch, when I greeted her the same way, people started writing all kinds of things. I was like, ‘I’ve always treated her like this’,” said Rakesh while explaining his intent.

The actor added, “Thankfully, some people also defended me. But honestly, people just need a reason to talk. Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna… This success is definitely a pleasant surprise. A hit like this doesn’t come often in anyone’s life—be it an actor, writer, or director. Many people don’t experience such success at all.”

When Hindustan Times asked Rakesh about the same in December, he said, “Why would I kiss her with ill intent publicly on a stage? I mean, her parents were there. People are just crazy when they claim these things. They just need to create an issue out of nothing on social media ”

About Dhurandhar 2 At the moment, Rakesh is enjoying the praise coming his way after the release of Dhurnadhar 2, which was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with paid premieres on March 18.

The first film followed the journey of Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to dismantle a terror network targeting India, all while rising through the ranks of Pakistan’s underworld.

The sequel delves into how Ranveer Singh’s character was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari, while also pushing the narrative forward. It shows him taking charge of the shifting power dynamics in Lyari as he continues his mission to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that poses a threat to India. The film also features Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. Opening to largely positive reviews, the film has raked in over ₹500 crore in India so far.