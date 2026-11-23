Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi experienced a fresh wave of fame with his role as Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge. Recently, the actor recalled the success he experienced with Ek Duuje Ke Liye and explained why he believes the 1981 film was a bigger hit than Dhurandhar.
Rakesh Bedi says Ek Duuje Ke Liye was a bigger hit than Dhurandhar
On November 21, Dhurandhar was screened at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Rakesh attended the screening and inaugurated the Indian Panorama section. After the screening, the actor sat down for a press conference, where he spoke about the film's success. He recalled experiencing several successes before the 2025 film, including Ek Duuje Ke Liye. Despite the absence of social media, the film continued to run in different cities across India for four to five years, with audiences deeply invested in its characters.
He said, "I was a part of Ek Duuje Ke Liye, which today’s generation cannot imagine the success it had. It was a bigger hit than Dhurandhar. However, Dhurandhar is also big because of social media. Today, one button can take you around the world in 1 second. But at that time, social media was not there. In that film, I was a comic kind of villain; the hero and the heroine die because of me. As a result, I used to get death threats in the form of letters. Phone toh tab tha nahin. Toh letters aate the that ‘Aapko maar daalenge. Aapki wajah se yeh log mar gaye (There were no phones back then, so I would receive letters saying, ‘We will kill you. These people died because of you)’!"{{/usCountry}}
He said, "I was a part of Ek Duuje Ke Liye, which today’s generation cannot imagine the success it had. It was a bigger hit than Dhurandhar. However, Dhurandhar is also big because of social media. Today, one button can take you around the world in 1 second. But at that time, social media was not there. In that film, I was a comic kind of villain; the hero and the heroine die because of me. As a result, I used to get death threats in the form of letters. Phone toh tab tha nahin. Toh letters aate the that ‘Aapko maar daalenge. Aapki wajah se yeh log mar gaye (There were no phones back then, so I would receive letters saying, ‘We will kill you. These people died because of you)’!"{{/usCountry}}
He added, "So, I have seen such reactions as well. Then, my TV show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi was also a big success. But those successes were limited (due to no social media at that time). Dhurandhar’s success, meanwhile, is very different. I have never tasted this volume of success in the last 10-15 years. I have had hits but not such a big hit. I don’t think anybody has had a hit like Dhurandhar (laughs). It’s absolutely unparalleled. A lot of cinema pundits are now dividing Indian cinema into three major milestones – Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Sholay (1975) and Dhurandhar."
K Balachander’s Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981) is a romantic tragedy that marked Kamal Haasan’s Hindi film debut and introduced Rati Agnihotri to Hindi cinema. Rakesh played Chakravarty, popularly known as Chakram, in the romantic drama. He portrayed a comic yet villainous character who is brought in by Sapna's (Rati Agnihotri) mother to woo her and help her forget Vasu (Kamal Haasan). However, Chakram himself falls in love with Sapna and becomes a source of misunderstanding between the two lovers. He eventually tricks Vasu into believing that Sapna is marrying him. The film emerged as a major box-office success and became one of the highest-grossing films of that year.
About Dhurandhar's success
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is the first instalment of the two-part film, released in 2025. The film featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun, among others, in key roles. It received a positive critical response and broke several box-office records. The film collected over ₹1,300 crore worldwide despite being banned in Gulf countries. The second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, collected over ₹1,800 crore worldwide and set a record by becoming the first Indian film to surpass the ₹1,000 crore mark at the domestic box office.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
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