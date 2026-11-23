Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi experienced a fresh wave of fame with his role as Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge. Recently, the actor recalled the success he experienced with Ek Duuje Ke Liye and explained why he believes the 1981 film was a bigger hit than Dhurandhar.

Rakesh Bedi says Ek Duuje Ke Liye was a bigger hit than Dhurandhar

Rakesh Bedi compares Dhurandhar and Ek Duuje Ke Liye's success. more less

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On November 21, Dhurandhar was screened at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Rakesh attended the screening and inaugurated the Indian Panorama section. After the screening, the actor sat down for a press conference, where he spoke about the film's success. He recalled experiencing several successes before the 2025 film, including Ek Duuje Ke Liye. Despite the absence of social media, the film continued to run in different cities across India for four to five years, with audiences deeply invested in its characters.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, "I was a part of Ek Duuje Ke Liye, which today’s generation cannot imagine the success it had. It was a bigger hit than Dhurandhar. However, Dhurandhar is also big because of social media. Today, one button can take you around the world in 1 second. But at that time, social media was not there. In that film, I was a comic kind of villain; the hero and the heroine die because of me. As a result, I used to get death threats in the form of letters. Phone toh tab tha nahin. Toh letters aate the that ‘Aapko maar daalenge. Aapki wajah se yeh log mar gaye (There were no phones back then, so I would receive letters saying, ‘We will kill you. These people died because of you)’!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, "I was a part of Ek Duuje Ke Liye, which today’s generation cannot imagine the success it had. It was a bigger hit than Dhurandhar. However, Dhurandhar is also big because of social media. Today, one button can take you around the world in 1 second. But at that time, social media was not there. In that film, I was a comic kind of villain; the hero and the heroine die because of me. As a result, I used to get death threats in the form of letters. Phone toh tab tha nahin. Toh letters aate the that ‘Aapko maar daalenge. Aapki wajah se yeh log mar gaye (There were no phones back then, so I would receive letters saying, ‘We will kill you. These people died because of you)’!" {{/usCountry}}

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He added, "So, I have seen such reactions as well. Then, my TV show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi was also a big success. But those successes were limited (due to no social media at that time). Dhurandhar’s success, meanwhile, is very different. I have never tasted this volume of success in the last 10-15 years. I have had hits but not such a big hit. I don’t think anybody has had a hit like Dhurandhar (laughs). It’s absolutely unparalleled. A lot of cinema pundits are now dividing Indian cinema into three major milestones – Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Sholay (1975) and Dhurandhar."

K Balachander’s Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981) is a romantic tragedy that marked Kamal Haasan’s Hindi film debut and introduced Rati Agnihotri to Hindi cinema. Rakesh played Chakravarty, popularly known as Chakram, in the romantic drama. He portrayed a comic yet villainous character who is brought in by Sapna's (Rati Agnihotri) mother to woo her and help her forget Vasu (Kamal Haasan). However, Chakram himself falls in love with Sapna and becomes a source of misunderstanding between the two lovers. He eventually tricks Vasu into believing that Sapna is marrying him. The film emerged as a major box-office success and became one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

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About Dhurandhar's success

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is the first instalment of the two-part film, released in 2025. The film featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun, among others, in key roles. It received a positive critical response and broke several box-office records. The film collected over ₹1,300 crore worldwide despite being banned in Gulf countries. The second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, collected over ₹1,800 crore worldwide and set a record by becoming the first Indian film to surpass the ₹1,000 crore mark at the domestic box office.