Rakesh Bedi speculates on extortion angle in Tiger Shroff attack, urges government action to restore film industry's confidence
Actor Rakesh Bedi expressed shock over Tiger Shroff's firing incident and said that the attack could make it harder for celebrities to work safely.
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was fired at in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday. The incident sparked conversations about celebrity safety. In an interview with Times Now, Dhurandhar star Rakesh Bedi expressed shock over the incident and urged the government to take action to maintain confidence in the film industry.
Rakesh Bedi is shocked by shooting attack on Tiger Shroff
Rakesh revealed that Tiger’s father, actor Jackie Shroff, was an old friend and described both father and son as people who stayed away from controversy. He said, "Jackie is an old friend of mine, and we have worked together. He is a very non-controversial, happy go lucky person and so is his son. So, this is very shocking for the film industry because that man has not been involved in anything as such. So I don't know if there's anything that is not visible to the eye. I do not know what Tiger’s connection was or whether he was going to work with Salman Khan in a film. I have no idea at all."
Rakesh said he believed money was the main issue and that the incident could, to some extent, be a case of extortion. However, he added that ideology could also play a role, as some people might target someone they believed did not align with their thinking.
Deep Dive
The actor added, "This is a very serious matter. These are not merely verbal threats, where someone comes and says they will kill you or do something to you and then walks away. Shots have been fired and such incidents have happened before. The police, the government, and the relevant agencies must look into this and determine what can be done to maintain confidence in the film industry and maintain law and order in the city."
Rakesh also spoke about how such incidents could affect celebrities in their everyday lives. He said that constantly having to consider security arrangements, whether to go out and what time to leave could become a major restriction, forcing them to live in constant fear and making it difficult for them to work in such an environment.
About Tiger Shroff’s shooting incident
The incident took place at around 7 pm when the actor was leaving Pushpa Narsee Park after playing football. Three motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at his BMW, with at least five rounds fired at the vehicle. Tiger escaped with minor abrasions and no gunshot injuries, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment. Mumbai Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the firing and are investigating the motive behind the attack.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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