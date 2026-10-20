Rakesh Bedi speculates on extortion angle in Tiger Shroff attack, urges government action to restore film industry's confidence

Rakesh said he believed money was the main issue and that the incident could, to some extent, be a case of extortion. However, he added that ideology could also play a role, as some people might target someone they believed did not align with their thinking.

Rakesh revealed that Tiger’s father, actor Jackie Shroff, was an old friend and described both father and son as people who stayed away from controversy. He said, "Jackie is an old friend of mine, and we have worked together. He is a very non-controversial, happy go lucky person and so is his son. So, this is very shocking for the film industry because that man has not been involved in anything as such. So I don't know if there's anything that is not visible to the eye. I do not know what Tiger’s connection was or whether he was going to work with Salman Khan in a film. I have no idea at all."

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was fired at in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday. The incident sparked conversations about celebrity safety. In an interview with Times Now, Dhurandhar star Rakesh Bedi expressed shock over the incident and urged the government to take action to maintain confidence in the film industry.

The actor added, "This is a very serious matter. These are not merely verbal threats, where someone comes and says they will kill you or do something to you and then walks away. Shots have been fired and such incidents have happened before. The police, the government, and the relevant agencies must look into this and determine what can be done to maintain confidence in the film industry and maintain law and order in the city."

Rakesh also spoke about how such incidents could affect celebrities in their everyday lives. He said that constantly having to consider security arrangements, whether to go out and what time to leave could become a major restriction, forcing them to live in constant fear and making it difficult for them to work in such an environment.