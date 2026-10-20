Jackie Shroff attends event with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in first public appearance after shooting attack on son Tiger Shroff

Jackie was spotted at the event held to name a road in Mumbai after the late singer and composer Bappi Lahiri. The ceremony was attended by members of Bappi’s family. Jackie was seen holding his signature plant as he posed for photographs with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other guests. This marked his first public appearance since his son Tiger Shroff was fired at by three gunmen.

The shooting attack on Tiger Shroff has sent shockwaves through the film industry. A day after the incident, his father, actor Jackie Shroff, attended the naming ceremony of Bappi Lahiri Marg in Mumbai, alongside Suniel Shetty and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Suniel also reacted to the attack, highlighting the importance of celebrity safety.

Jackie and Suniel shared a long, warm hug at the event. Suniel also reacted to the shooting incident involving Tiger, saying, “The whole world loves Tiger and Jackie Dada, and if something like this can happen to him, it could happen to anyone. It shouldn't have happened. Tiger is so focused on sports and exercise; I don’t know why this occurred—it shouldn't have. It is so, so important for us to stay safe. For me, Jackie Dada is a childhood friend, and I just hope everything turns out well. I’m also relieved that Tiger himself is fine—it was his driver who got hurt, and he is currently recovering.”

On Sunday, Tiger was returning from a football match in Juhu when three bike-borne gunmen opened fire at his car. While the actor escaped with minor abrasions, his driver suffered a gunshot wound. Tiger took the wheel after seeing his driver injured. Karan Veer Mehra, who had been playing football with Tiger, revealed that he was driving just behind the actor’s car and noticed spots of blood after the attack. Later, Tiger met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Visuals from their meeting showed bandages on the actor’s hand and chest.

The three assailants who allegedly shot at Tiger outside a football ground in Juhu were arrested by Rajasthan Police on Monday afternoon. They were apprehended aboard a Jaipur-bound express train at Kota Junction. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the media in Nagpur that the “cowards behind the attack would not be spared”. His deputy, Eknath Shinde, said the government would not shy away from using a “bullet-for-bullet police” response if necessary.