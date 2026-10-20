Rakesh Bedi speculates on extortion angle in Tiger Shroff attack, urges government action to restore film industry's confidence

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was fired at in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday. The incident sparked conversations about celebrity safety. In an interview with Times Now, Dhurandhar star Rakesh Bedi expressed shock over the incident and urged the government to take action to maintain confidence in the film industry.

Rakesh Bedi is shocked by shooting attack on Tiger Shroff

Rakesh Bedi is shocked by Tiger Shroff's shooting incident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rakesh revealed that Tiger’s father, actor Jackie Shroff, was an old friend and described both father and son as people who stayed away from controversy. He said, "Jackie is an old friend of mine, and we have worked together. He is a very non-controversial, happy go lucky person and so is his son. So, this is very shocking for the film industry because that man has not been involved in anything as such. So I don't know if there's anything that is not visible to the eye. I do not know what Tiger’s connection was or whether he was going to work with Salman Khan in a film. I have no idea at all."

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Rakesh said he believed money was the main issue and that the incident could, to some extent, be a case of extortion. However, he added that ideology could also play a role, as some people might target someone they believed did not align with their thinking.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why did Rakesh Bedi think the attack on Tiger Shroff could be linked to extortion? Bedi speculated that money could be the main issue and that the shooting might be an extortion attempt. He also said ideology could be a factor, while police continue to investigate the motive. What action did Maharashtra officials say they would take after the attack on Tiger Shroff? Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said authorities would pursue those behind the attack, including its alleged masterminds. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government would take strong action against organised crime. How could the shooting affect the safety and work of Bollywood celebrities? Bedi said concerns about security, when to go out and where to travel could restrict celebrities’ everyday lives. He warned that living in fear could make it difficult for them to work.

{{^usCountry}} The actor added, "This is a very serious matter. These are not merely verbal threats, where someone comes and says they will kill you or do something to you and then walks away. Shots have been fired and such incidents have happened before. The police, the government, and the relevant agencies must look into this and determine what can be done to maintain confidence in the film industry and maintain law and order in the city." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor added, "This is a very serious matter. These are not merely verbal threats, where someone comes and says they will kill you or do something to you and then walks away. Shots have been fired and such incidents have happened before. The police, the government, and the relevant agencies must look into this and determine what can be done to maintain confidence in the film industry and maintain law and order in the city." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Rakesh also spoke about how such incidents could affect celebrities in their everyday lives. He said that constantly having to consider security arrangements, whether to go out and what time to leave could become a major restriction, forcing them to live in constant fear and making it difficult for them to work in such an environment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Tiger Shroff’s shooting incident

The incident took place at around 7 pm when the actor was leaving Pushpa Narsee Park after playing football. Three motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at his BMW, with at least five rounds fired at the vehicle. Tiger escaped with minor abrasions and no gunshot injuries, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment. Mumbai Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the firing and are investigating the motive behind the attack.