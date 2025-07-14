'We met in PPE kits to borrow vodka': Rakul Preet Singh recalls quirky first meeting with husband Jackky Bhagnani

In a candid revelation, actor Rakul Preet Singh shared the quirky and unexpected story of how she first met her now-husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The couple recently opened up about their early interactions and it all started with a bottle of vodka and PPE kits. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in 2024 after dating for 3 years.

Rakul talks about her first meeting with Jackky during lockdown

Speaking during Farah Khan's latest cooking vlog, Rakul recalled that their first meeting took place during the COVID-19 lockdown, under highly unusual circumstances. It was her brother’s birthday, and the siblings were on the lookout for a vodka bottle. This led them to Jackky’s house in full PPE kits.

“We came to his house wearing PPE kits, sanitised each other's hands just to say hello, and even sanitised the bottle,” Rakul said, laughing. Jackky chimed in with mock indignation, joking, “They came, took the bottle, and didn’t even invite me!”

Two weeks later, Rakul and her brother returned, once again seeking a bottle, but this time bringing homemade food for Jackky. That warm gesture marked the beginning of their friendship, which soon turned into regular conversations and a deeper connection.

Rakul opens up about what brought them closer

Rakul went on to say that what truly brought them close was their shared approach to health, fitness, and lifestyle.

“We connected because we work out. When you’re single, you tend to be very focused and alpha — you want someone like-minded. I thought, ‘Arey waah, he works out too, his lifestyle and values are similar.’ Most importantly, we connected over our workout routines. People usually want to go out and party, but don’t want to eat pizza and I found someone just as psycho about fitness as me!”

About Rahul and Jackky's relationship

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dated for three years before tying the knot on 21 February 2024. They had a beautiful destination wedding held in Goa. The couple celebrated their union with two heartfelt ceremonies: an Anand Karaj (Sikh) in the afternoon, followed by a Sindhi wedding later in the evening