Ramayana actor Ajinkya Deo says heavy crown, elaborate costumes posed a challenge for Ranbir Kapoor during shoot

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana released in theatres on Thursday and opened to rave reviews. Apart from the audience, several celebrities, including Karan Johar and SS Rajamouli, have also praised the film. Ranbir plays Lord Rama, while Yash essays the role of Ravana. For the epic, the actors had to wear elaborate costumes and heavy crowns. In a recent interaction, Ajinkya Deo, who plays Maharishi Vishwamitra, spoke about the elaborate costumes and revealed how Ranbir would get tired wearing his crown.

Ajinkya Deo on Ranbir Kapoor's heavy costume

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana released in theatres on Thursday.

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Speaking to NDTV, Ajinkya shared that since he played Maharishi Vishwamitra, he did not have to wear elaborate costumes. He said, "Most of the time, I was bare-bodied because I was playing a sadhu, Vishwamitra. So that was a good thing. But the hair and the beard that I had to wear were quite heavy. It took one-and-a-half hours just to put on the wig and the beard."

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However, Ajinkya admitted that the elaborate costumes were a challenge for several other actors, including Ranbir. Sharing what he observed on the sets, he said, "For the rest of the guys, yes, it was a challenge. I know for a fact that for Ram, it was a little troublesome wearing the crown and the whole get-up. He used to get up and be like, 'Oh my God!' It used to be heavy. The good thing was that everything was indoors and the temperature was controlled, so that was one saving grace."

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Deep Dive Why was Ranbir Kapoor's costume challenging to wear while filming Ramayana? Ranbir had to wear a heavy crown and an elaborate outfit to play Lord Rama. Ajinkya Deo said the full get-up could be troublesome for him. How long did it take Ajinkya Deo to put on his Ramayana wig and beard? Ajinkya said it took about one-and-a-half hours to put on the wig and beard for his role as Maharishi Vishwamitra. How did the Ramayana set conditions help actors cope with their heavy costumes? Ajinkya said filming took place indoors in temperature-controlled conditions. He described this as a saving grace for actors wearing elaborate costumes.

Alia Bhatt shares behind-the-scenes pictures from Ramayana sets

{{^usCountry}} After the film's release, Alia Bhatt shared behind-the-scenes pictures from its sets, including glimpses of her and Ranbir's daughter, Raha, with the actor. Alia penned a note for Ranbir which read as, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her ❤️ so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the film's release, Alia Bhatt shared behind-the-scenes pictures from its sets, including glimpses of her and Ranbir's daughter, Raha, with the actor. Alia penned a note for Ranbir which read as, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her ❤️ so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them." {{/usCountry}}

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The ensemble cast also includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi, among others. The two-part epic is made ona budget of ₹4000 crore.