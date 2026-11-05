Alia Bhatt shares the cutest BTS pictures of Ranbir with Raha on Ramayana sets: ‘So proud of you…’

Alia Bhatt has now shared a glimpse of what went down behind the scenes, on the sets, when she took daughter Raha for a visit. Ranbir Kapoor , seemingly shooting for a fight sequence, took out time for his daddy duties. Check out the cute moments:

Ramayana Rise of a Legend has finally seen the light of day. In the making for three years now, the hype was truly building up over time, and reached its crescendo upon its release in theatres on Thursday.

Alia wrote in the caption, “you poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her, so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them”

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹4000 crores, which includes Part Two as well. Starring Ranbir as Ram, Sai pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, and Yash as Raavan, it has opened to positive reviews. HT's review of Ramayana says, “…all that money shows on screen. This is not an average VFX driven film; care has actually been put into how it all looks. Ramayana Part 1 can truly stand up to any Hollywood film in this aspect. What is also praiseworthy is how care has been taken to cover the basics properly: from how Raavan took over Kuber's Lanka, his Shiv bhakti, that moment of horror when Kaikayi realises her folly in sending Ram for van-vaas… all this sucks you into the film. The makers have not messed with how Indians remember the story.”