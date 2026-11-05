SS Rajamouli reviews Ramayana, calls Ranbir Kapoor 'serene yet magnificent' as Rama, praises Yash and Sai Pallavi
SS Rajamouli praised Ramayana’s scale and visuals, calling Ranbir Kapoor magnificent as Lord Rama.
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana hit theatres on Thursday and opened to positive reviews. Along with audiences, several celebrities from across film industries have praised the film. Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli has also taken to social media to share his review of the film, calling Ranbir 'magnificent' in his portrayal of Lord Rama.
'Ranbir as Rama is serene yet magnificent'
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajamouli wrote, "#Ramayana… the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch. Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent. Yash brings a menacing presence as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi is graceful as Sita. The pre-climax and climax… loved every bit of it. Congratulations @malhotra_namit , @niteshtiwari22 and the entire team on bringing such an ambitious vision so beautifully to the screen. 🙏."
Rajamouli had earlier praised Ramayana's trailer
This isn't the first time Rajamouli has shown his support for the film. Earlier, when the film's trailer was released, the filmmaker shared it on social media and praised the team's vision. He wrote, “#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth. Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team,” he added.
Rajamouli on Varanasi
Deep Dive
Rajamouli is also gearing up for his next highly anticipated film, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The filmmaker had earlier revealed that his upcoming film has a connection to the Ramayana. Speaking to Polygon, he said, "All my films are inspired by the epics of (Lord) Rama. In this film, I have a chance to actually take an actual episode from the Ramayana itself and present it in this way."
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi, among others.
The project features music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, with visual effects handled by DNEG. The second part of the two-film adaptation will be released in 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.