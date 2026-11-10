Ramayana actor Indira Krishnan defends Sai Pallavi’s Sita wielding a sword, admits she ‘didn’t connect’ bit with what she saw in Ramanand Sagar show

Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita in Ramayana has sparked a debate, with some viewers questioning the decision to show the character participating in combat and wielding a sword. Recently, Indira Krishnan, who plays Kaushalya in the film, reacted to the discussion and admitted that she, too, found it difficult to connect with this aspect of Sita’s character. However, she also explained why the makers chose to portray Sita as a warrior.

‘I couldn’t connect this bit of Sita’s character’

Sai Pallavi plays Sita in Ramayana.

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In the film, Pallavi is seen wielding a sword during a forest encounter with the demon army led by Khara and Dushana. Speaking to News18, Indira said, “I would also go with the audience. As a child, when I watched Ramayan, I never saw Sita as a warrior. I couldn’t connect this bit with what I had watched in the old television show."

Why was Sita shown as a warrior?

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Explaining why the makers decided to portray Sita as a warrior, she added, “The makers wanted to portray that Sita isn’t weak. She belonged to a family of warriors who made sure that the girl child learned the art of wielding a sword. Through the sequence, they’ve depicted the valour of Sita, who was otherwise soft-minded."

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{{^usCountry}} Indira explained that Sita wasn’t the only female character whose strength was highlighted in the film. The makers wanted to show that every woman has her own strength. Talking about her character, Kaushalya, Indira said she did not portray a mother who was always sad. Instead, she played Kaushalya as someone who is emotionally strong and confident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indira explained that Sita wasn’t the only female character whose strength was highlighted in the film. The makers wanted to show that every woman has her own strength. Talking about her character, Kaushalya, Indira said she did not portray a mother who was always sad. Instead, she played Kaushalya as someone who is emotionally strong and confident. {{/usCountry}}

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She also pointed out that the film explores the lesser-known side of Kaikasi, Ravana’s mother, who was herself a warrior. The actor admitted that this aspect of Kaikasi surprised everyone.

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Sai Pallavi on playing Sita

Speaking at the film’s Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi in July, Pallavi opened up about playing Sita and said she felt blessed to have been offered the role.

“It's not easy for actors to get roles like this. Because it's not easy to play a Goddess. There must be a team putting their heart and soul into making it the best version. I don't think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role. It's not something that you can go after and not something you can write down and say, this is how I want to play. I would sit and meditate and say, Sita maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film,” she said.

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is being made as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic, with the first instalment releasing in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. The second part is slated to release in 2028.