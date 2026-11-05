Indira Krishnan praises Ranbir Kapoor's transformation from Animal to Lord Rama in Ramayana, shares pics from first reading

Indira looked back at the cast's first reading session and shared how much she admired Ranbir, both for his acting and the person he is off screen. Having seen his performance in Animal before watching him step into the role of Lord Ram, she said she was struck by his transformation. Praising him, she wrote, “Our first day of cast reading session. What a memorable day and today I could feel this nostalgia. RK I hv no words to tell how beautiful inside out u are. From Animal to Ramayana I witnessed this pure soul actor and believe me he nailed it. Take a bow RK.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita with Yash playing the role of Ravana. The film has been generating interest since its announcement, and its release has prompted Indira to revisit the early days of a project that brought the cast together long before it reached the big screen.

With Ramayana releasing in theatres on November 5, Indira Krishnan has been looking back at some of the moments she shared with the cast during the making of the film. The actor, who plays Kaushalya, Lord Rama's mother, posted pictures from the cast's first reading session on Instagram. Along with the photographs, she wrote about her co-stars and the people she worked with, sharing her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi and recalling her experience of working with director Nitesh Tiwari.

Indira Krishnan shares a message for Sai Pallavi Indira had equally warm words for Sai Pallavi, praising her innocence and spiritual side. She felt their coming together for Ramayana was no coincidence, writing, “Sai ur innocence speaks volumes and ur spiritual thought has brought u to this platform ..ur right we all were destined to meet here.” She also thanked Ravi for looking after her during their stay in Chandigarh, remembering his kindness and calling him a "sweetheart".

Indira also spoke warmly about director Nitesh Tiwari, recalling a scene she had to shoot just before the Vanvas sequence. She said his guidance helped her understand the scene better and get the shot right in one take.

She also had a word of praise for her co-stars and the crew. Indira remembered Rakul Preet Singh as polite and cheerful on set, and appreciated her performance as Surpanakha. She thanked casting director Mukesh Chhabra for putting the ensemble together and acknowledged Jay Kar's work behind the camera. Recalling the scale of the shoot, she mentioned one setup that involved more than 80 cameras. Signing off with a message for the team, Indira wrote, “Love u all ..cheers to the team cheers to Namit Malhotra's Ramayana..JAI SHREE RAM.”