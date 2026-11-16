Ramayana box office collection day 12: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s epic inches towards 800 crore milestone despite 57% drop on second Monday

Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office, drawing audiences to theatres even as it enters its second week. The mythological epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has maintained a strong hold across several markets, with its Hindi version leading collections and the dubbed versions contributing to its pan-India performance. Despite witnessing a drop in daily earnings, the film has continued to add substantial numbers to its overall collection and is now closing in on several major box office milestones.

Ramayana box office collection

Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s film earns ₹32 crore on Day 12, trails Dhurandhar 2 in India net collections.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on day 12, Ramayana collected ₹32 crore net in India across 22,365 shows. The Hindi version accounted for the largest share, earning ₹23.75 crore from 17,742 shows. The Malayalam version followed with ₹2.85 crore from 1,061 shows, while the Kannada version collected ₹2 crore from 892 shows. The Tamil version added ₹1.90 crore from 1,158 shows, and the Telugu version contributed ₹1.50 crore from 1,512 shows.

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The film recorded a 57.3% drop compared to its day 11 collection. However, its overall numbers remain strong. With the latest earnings, Ramayana's India net total stands at ₹792.60 crore. With its second-week run underway, Ramayana will be looking to maintain its momentum in the days ahead.

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Deep Dive How much did Ramayana collect on day 12 at the India box office? Ramayana collected ₹32 crore net in India on day 12, taking its total India net collection to ₹792.60 crore. How much did Ramayana's box office collection drop on its second Monday? The film's day 12 collection fell by 57.3% compared with its day 11 earnings. What was Ramayana's worldwide box office collection after 11 days? Ramayana had grossed ₹1,384.50 crore worldwide after 11 days, including ₹909 crore from India and ₹475.50 crore from overseas markets.

{{^usCountry}} By comparison, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge had earned ₹846.87 crore in India net collections by day 11. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD had collected ₹510.05 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had wrapped up its India net earnings at ₹477.63 crore by day 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By comparison, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge had earned ₹846.87 crore in India net collections by day 11. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD had collected ₹510.05 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had wrapped up its India net earnings at ₹477.63 crore by day 11. {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana to open the BRICS segment at IFFI 2026

Ramayana: Part 1, released in a few regions as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film also stars Ravie Dubey, Addinath Kothare, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Indira Krishnan, Arun Govil, among others. It is based on multiple iterations of the epic, including the Valmiki Ramayana. The second of the film, which will also star Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, will arrive in cinemas in 2028.

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The film's box office success is not its only recent achievement. Ramayana: Part 1 will also be the first film screened in the BRICS segment at the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is scheduled to begin in Goa on November 20. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the segment will feature films from all 11 BRICS member countries, as well as partner nations. The initiative aims to bring films from around the world to Indian audiences and showcase a range of cinematic styles and stories.