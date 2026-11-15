Ramayana box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film mints ₹75 crore to score Bollywood's biggest 2nd Sunday, beats Dhurandhar 2, Jawan

Ramayana is unstoppable at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer released in theatres on November 5 amid high expectations. Fans showered it with positive reviews and the extended Diwali holiday weekend proved beneficial for the film as it saw a huge growth on Monday and Tuesday. Post Diwali, the film remained steady and now on its second weekend, the film has scored Bollywood's biggest second Sunday. Actor Ranbir Kapoor is portraying Ram in the film Ramayana

Ramayana box office update Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release. By the time of its release, the film had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. The film went on to collect ₹64.85 crore in India on its first day of release, becoming the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. The film then earned ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, both the highest in Indian cinema history.

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Ramayana managed to collect ₹75 crore on its second Sunday, showing further growth than Saturday's ₹72.90 crore haul. This brings the total box office collection of the film to ₹760.60 crore.

Box office record on 2nd Sunday Ramayana has now delivered the biggest second Sunday for a Bollywood film at the box office, beating Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. The spy thriller, which released in theatres earlier this year in March, had collected ₹68 crore. The highest second Sunday haul is still held by ₹76.60 crore.

Meanwhile, the film has already surpassed the lifetime haul of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan ( ₹643.87 crore) and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 ( ₹625.27 crore). It also overtook Chhaava (which stood at ₹601.57 crore). Previously, it had crossed lifetime hauls of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (which stood at ₹544.28 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor's previous theatrical release Animal (which stood at ₹556.36 crore).