Ramayana has crossed the 1000 crore mark at the box office in India! The mythological drama film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, released in theatres on November 5. It had earlier crossed ₹500 crore within 6 days of release.

Ramayana scores a new milestone

Ramayana Part 1 opened to positive reviews from critics upon release. more less

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Ramayana was one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Advance bookings for the film opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release. By the time of its release, the film had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. The film went on to collect ₹64.85 crore in India on its first day of release, becoming the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. The film then earned ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, both the highest in Indian cinema history.

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In its third week, the film saw a dip in collections, and to combat this, the film’s makers slashed ticket prices across India. This has worked in the film's favour, as the film managed to stay steady during the weekdays. It collected ₹9.65 crore on Thursday, a slight increase over the previous day, at ₹9.50 crore. The latest update states that the film has collected ₹8.45 crore, taking its total collection to ₹1,000.55 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Ramayana is now the fourth Indian film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark at the box office, after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. It is the second Bollywood film to reach the milestone after Dhurandhar 2, which released earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana is now the fourth Indian film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark at the box office, after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. It is the second Bollywood film to reach the milestone after Dhurandhar 2, which released earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Ramayana

Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and his battle against the asura king Ravana after the latter abducts his wife, Sita.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.