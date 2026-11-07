Ramayana box office collection day 3 (updated live): Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi film sees growth on Saturday, crosses 160 crore

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana released in theatres on November 5. The film did great business on its opening day, setting a new record for a pre-Diwali release in India. However, the collections hit a dip on the second day, given it was a non-holiday and right before the weekend. The film is expected to pick up pace on Saturday ahead of Diwali and recover during the weekend. It remains to be seen how Ramayana fares in its first weekend, so let us take a detailed look at the box office performance so far.

Ramayana box office update

Ranbir Kapoor is portraying Lord Rama in the film Ramayana.

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Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release. By the time of its release, the film had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. The film went on to collect ₹64.85 crore in India on its first day of release, becoming the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. Friday saw a dip, and the film collected only ₹48.05 crore. Despite Yash’s presence as Ravana, the Kannada version has started extremely slowly. On Saturday though, the occupancy rate of the Kannada version improved.

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By 6 PM on day 3, the film had earned ₹47.39 crore net in India, taking its three-day haul to ₹160.29 crore, according to the trade website Sacnilk. This shows that the film has managed to show a significant improvement on Saturday. The film is now eyeing the ₹200 crore mark, which it is expected to cross by Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} By the end of day 3, Adipurush had earned above ₹200 crore net in India. It remains to be seen whether Ramayana can cross that mark. However, it must be noted that Adipurush’s first three days in theatres were a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while Ramayana’s first three days included a working Thursday and Friday, and then Saturday. However, Ramayana has managed to beat the opening-day hauls of blockbusters such as Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Animal ( ₹63 crore), and Drishyam 2 ( ₹62 crore). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By the end of day 3, Adipurush had earned above ₹200 crore net in India. It remains to be seen whether Ramayana can cross that mark. However, it must be noted that Adipurush’s first three days in theatres were a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while Ramayana’s first three days included a working Thursday and Friday, and then Saturday. However, Ramayana has managed to beat the opening-day hauls of blockbusters such as Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Animal ( ₹63 crore), and Drishyam 2 ( ₹62 crore). {{/usCountry}}

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All about Ramayana

Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and his battle against the asura king Ravana after the latter abducts his wife, Sita.

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Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.