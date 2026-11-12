Ramayana box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film remains steady, crosses 560 crore to beat Pathaan, Animal lifetime hauls

Ramayana Part 1 released in theatres on November 5. The Nitesh Tiwari film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. Even with the Diwali festivities behind it, the film showed no signs of slowing down at the box office as theatres returned to regular weekday schedules. Ramayana has surpassed the lifetime collection of big-budget blockbusters such as Animal and Pathaan.

Ramayana box office update

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana.

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Ramayana began with houseful shows on day 1, netting ₹64.85 crore net in India on its opening day. The figure was low given the film’s scale, but it was still the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. But the film recovered mightily on Monday and Tuesday, when the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer went on to shatter records. The film earned ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, both the highest in Indian cinema history. Before Ramayana, the record for the biggest Monday on a holiday belonged to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which earned ₹58 crore on its first Monday, the day of Diwali 2023.

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Ramayana entered the elite 500-crore club on Wednesday. The latest update on Sacnilk states that Ramayana collected ₹53.55 crore on Thursday, bringing the net earnings to ₹564.65 crore. It has now surpassed the lifetime hauls of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (which stood at ₹544.28 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor's previous theatrical release Animal (which stood at ₹556.36 crore).

About Ramayana

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Deep Dive How much did Ramayana earn at the Indian box office by day 8? Ramayana collected ₹564.65 crore net in India by day 8, including ₹53.55 crore on Thursday. Did Ramayana beat Pathaan and Animal at the box office? Yes. Its India net collection of ₹564.65 crore surpassed Pathaan’s lifetime haul of ₹544.28 crore and Animal’s ₹556.36 crore. How quickly did Ramayana cross ₹1,000 crore worldwide? Ramayana crossed ₹1,000 crore in worldwide gross in its eighth day in theatres, becoming the third-fastest Indian film to reach the milestone.

{{^usCountry}} Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028. {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu (played by Ranbir Kapoor), and his battle against the asura king Ravana (played by Yash) after the latter abducts his wife, Sita (played by Sai Pallavi). Surpanakha is Ravana's sister. Her insult at the hands of Rama's brother Lakshman leads to the Rama-Ravana war.