Television actor Ravie Dubey made his Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic, Ramayana. The actor essays the role of Lakshman in the film, and his performance has earned him critical praise. Now, the film's casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, has offered a glimpse into the audition that helped him land the role.

Mukesh Chhabra shares Ravie Dubey's audition clip for Lakshman

Mukesh Chhabra shares Ravie Dubey's audition clip for Ramayana. more less

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Ravie recently joined Mukesh for the first season of IMDbPro's How I Made It. During their conversation, Mukesh shared Ravie's audition video for the role of Lakshman in Ramayana. In the video, the actor could be seen sporting a heavy beard and delivering dialogues from the Vanvas sequence. When Mukesh asked him how he had prepared for the audition, Ravie explained that Lakshman has a distinct essence. Having known the character since childhood, he said he was familiar with his core attributes.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "His core attributes are his service, his loyalty and his ethic. He has no need or aspiration to be in the forefront. So you have to keep telling, 'I'm here to serve'. Even during the audition the one thought that I kept telling myself was that 'I am here to serve.' When I auditioned and came back home, I stood in front of the temple and said, 'This is the biggest film I have ever auditioned for and I think the audition went well. Lord, I have made it so far, I don't need anything. Till today I had never come this far. That was enough source of gratiude for me." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "His core attributes are his service, his loyalty and his ethic. He has no need or aspiration to be in the forefront. So you have to keep telling, 'I'm here to serve'. Even during the audition the one thought that I kept telling myself was that 'I am here to serve.' When I auditioned and came back home, I stood in front of the temple and said, 'This is the biggest film I have ever auditioned for and I think the audition went well. Lord, I have made it so far, I don't need anything. Till today I had never come this far. That was enough source of gratiude for me." {{/usCountry}}

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Ravie added that he received no response for 15–20 days and was left waiting. The actor revealed that he had almost accepted the outcome and decided to move on. However, Mukesh eventually texted him and asked him to meet Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari. After another 15–20 days of silence, he met producer Namit Malhotra. Recalling what happened next, Ravie said, "After that there was another 15-20 days of radio silence, and I had a fleeting thought in mind that maybe they might have found somebody better; no problem, let's move on with our lives. But after 15-20 days, I got another call and had a script reading where I got to know that Ranbir Kapoor is coming."

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He revealed that there was another 10-day wait after the script reading. It was only when they began shooting their first scene that he finally realised he was playing Lakshman in the film.

Ravie found an unexpected fan following overseas after playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1. His performance has particularly caught the attention of audiences in Thailand, where fans have been sharing video edits of him on social media. Several Thai fans have been calling him ‘P'Ravie’ and even dubbing him an international heartthrob.

One of his lines from the film, ‘Tut gaya toh tut gaya’, delivered during the confrontation between Lakshman and Lord Parshuram after the breaking of Lord Shiva's bow at Sita's swayamvar, has become a social media favourite and inspired several memes.

About Ramayana

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Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore. Ramayana: Part 1 was released on November 5 and received a positive critical response. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the film has been enjoying a strong run at the box office. In just 20 days, it has crossed ₹970 crore net in India and collected over ₹1,700 crore worldwide. The second part is scheduled to release in theatres in 2028.