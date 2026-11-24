Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has received a boost on the international awards front. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has made it to two technical shortlists for the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards, competing in the Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design categories. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the shortlisted films on Monday, placing the Indian epic alongside several major Hollywood releases.

Ramayana shares the shortlist with The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three

The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana has made it to two technical shortlists for the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards, competing in the Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design categories. more less

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The film, known as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, has been recognised for its technical work, with Dan Glass credited for the visual effects. The selection is an important moment for the film, particularly as it finds a place in craft categories that often see competition from big-budget Hollywood productions.

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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has made the strongest showing among the shortlisted films, earning mentions in 11 of the 12 categories. Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three and the Spanish-language film La Bola Negra have secured eight mentions each. Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus Zero and Laika's animated feature Wildwood have found a place in seven categories apiece.

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{{^usCountry}} In the Best Visual Effects category, Ramayana will compete with films including Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, Godzilla Minus Zero, Project Hail Mary, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Wildwood. The film has also been shortlisted for Best Stunt Design, alongside titles such as Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, Godzilla Minus Zero and Jackass: Best and Last. Its presence in both categories brings attention to the scale of the technical work involved in making the mythological epic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Best Visual Effects category, Ramayana will compete with films including Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, Godzilla Minus Zero, Project Hail Mary, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Wildwood. The film has also been shortlisted for Best Stunt Design, alongside titles such as Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, Godzilla Minus Zero and Jackass: Best and Last. Its presence in both categories brings attention to the scale of the technical work involved in making the mythological epic. {{/usCountry}}

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Critics Choice Awards 2027: When will the nominations be announced?

The shortlists are not the final nominations. They are part of the first round of selection, with a special nominating committee picking 59 films for 144 places across 12 categories. These include cinematography, editing, production design, costume design, hair and makeup, visual effects, sound, original score, original song, casting, ensemble and stunt design.

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The final nominations will be announced on December 4, with six films competing in each technical category. The 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on January 3, 2027, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Comedian Janelle James will host the ceremony, which will be broadcast live.

Ramayana: Part 1 cast and sequel details

Ramayana: Part 1 is the first of Nitesh Tiwari's two-film adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi stars as Goddess Sita and Yash portrays Ravana. The film also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Namit Malhotra and Yash have produced the film under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. DNEG and ReDefine have worked on the visual effects, while the music features compositions by Oscar-winning musicians Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The story will continue with Ramayana: Part 2, which is slated to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028.