Ramayana first reactions: Viewers compare Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's film to Lord of the Rings, music receives mixed response

The much-awaited film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and several other actors, had its premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. Following the grand premiere, the first reactions to Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic have started pouring in. While viewers have praised its scale, visuals and performances, with comparisons being made to The Lord of the Rings. However, some have not been impressed by the film's music.

'Even Lord Of The Rings doesn't compare'

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and director Nitesh Tiwari attended the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Pic: AFP) (AFP)

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A content creator shared his review after watching the film at the Los Angeles premiere. He compared it to The Lord of the Rings and described it as a cinematic experience unlike anything he had seen before. He said, "There is nothing like Ramayana in the cinematic universe. I haven't felt like this since the very first Lord Of the Rings movie came out. This movie is very grand and very epic. The character of Rama, that character is just wow. The cliffhanger in the end...I mean when that movie ended I shouted 'no' because there is a second part of this film as well. The closest thing to this film is Lord Of The Rings and even that doesn't compare. It is a hefty 3-hour movie. I can't believe what I just watched."

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'Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic'

{{^usCountry}} Another viewer lauded Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's performances, calling the film spectacular. The viewer wrote, "Ramayana Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!" ‘Ranbir Kapoor moved me to tears’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another viewer lauded Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's performances, calling the film spectacular. The viewer wrote, "Ramayana Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!" ‘Ranbir Kapoor moved me to tears’ {{/usCountry}}

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Another viewer mentioned how Ranbir's performance moved her to tears. The comment read, “The actor playing Prince Raama (Ranbir Kapoor) is some serious talent, moved to tears! An unforgettable experience. Full #Ramayana review on Friday.”

'Film leans more on spectacle and action than emotions'

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Another review offered a mixed reaction, praising the film's ambition and scale but noting that it sometimes prioritises spectacle over emotional storytelling. It read, “A hugely ambitious film mounted on a grand scale, and the effort behind it is clearly visible. The team largely stays true to the Ramayana, but the film leans more on spectacle and action than drama and emotion, leaving parts of the narration feeling flat and even serial like at times.”

The review also raised concern about the second half being a bit dragged. However, the review praised the performances by lead stars. "Yash as Ravana is the biggest highlight and is superb, especially in his introduction portions. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are solid as Ram and Sita, though the divine aura and emotional weight don’t always fully translate on screen."

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'Music is the biggest letdown'

The review also noted that the film's grand scale is hard to miss but criticised its music, a collaboration of AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, calling it a major letdown. It said, "The biggest negative, hands down, is the music. For a story like Ramayana, the score has to carry much of the divinity and emotion, but the Indian-Hollywood blend largely backfires and ends up feeling like neither apart from a few scenes."

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Another review similarly criticised the music and pacing, saying the film did not fully deliver the spiritual and emotional impact expected from the epic. It read, "The music is the biggest letdown, failing to create the spiritual and emotional impact this epic deserves. The second half feels stretched, with lengthy action sequences that add little to the overall impact. A visually ambitious attempt with some strong moments, but not quite the epic experience expected. A mixed bag with plenty of untapped potential."

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026.