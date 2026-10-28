Nitesh Tiwari clarifies AI is only used for lip-sync in Ramayana, says all voices dubbed by real artists

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s film Ramayana had its grand premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. Producer Namit Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi arrived in traditional attire for the event, along with Nitesh. While interacting with the press, Nitesh dismissed claims that artificial intelligence (AI) was being used to dub Ramayana: Rise of a Legend into different languages. Nitesh Tiwari refutes claims that AI was used for Ramayana dubbing. (Pic: AFP) (AFP)

‘All the voices are dubbed by artists’ The filmmaker confirmed that AI has been used only to synchronise lip movements with dubbed dialogue. He maintained that the voices were recorded by real artists and said the technology would help audiences around the world watch the film in their preferred languages.

He said, “As far as AI is concerned, it's only being used to lip sync, so that we can present the film to the world in their language. All the voices are dubbed by the artists. AI has only been used to get the lip movement right, so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language. No AI has been used in dubbing, voice is dubbed by real artists only, AI is being used to lip sync.”

Nitesh’s comments come at a time when AI’s role in cinema is being debated, including concerns about how the technology could affect dubbing artists around the world.