Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra admits many in India ask why are they making another adaptation, compares film to Avatar, The Odyssey

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra has admitted that many in India are wondering what the need is for another adaptation of the epic. The filmmaker has talked about the film's scale and ambition, saying it tells its story on a scale never seen before.

Namit Malhotra on Ramayana's scale

Namit Malhotra is the producer of Nitesh Tiwari's epic two-part adaptation of Ramayana.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is the biggest Indian film in terms of scale and budget. After its world premiere in Los Angeles last week, Ramayana held a special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday, attended by the cast and crew, as well as members of the film fraternity.

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There, Namit spoke to news agency PTI about what he hopes to achieve with the film. "In India, there are a lot of questions like, 'Why are they making the Ramayana when there have been so many Ramayanas? We already know the story.' And I'm like, 'Listen, we're making it because we want to show you the version of this story that you've never seen.' No television show, no street play, no Ram Leela has ever shown you the Ramayana on this scale and with this spectacle that we are making...Much like an Avatar or an Avengers movie or think about Spider-Man or The Odyssey. We're putting Ramayana right up there next to all of those spectacles," Namit Malhotra told PTI.

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Deep Dive Why is Namit Malhotra making another Ramayana adaptation? Malhotra says the film will present a version of the epic on a scale and with spectacle not seen in previous adaptations, including television shows, street plays or Ram Leela performances. How will the new Ramayana compare with Hollywood spectacles? Malhotra has compared its ambition with films such as Avatar and Avengers, saying the goal is to show that Indian filmmaking can deliver epic spectacle on a global scale. When will the two parts of Ramayana release, and in which languages? The first part is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, and the second is set for Diwali 2027. The films are planned for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

{{^usCountry}} Ramayana, made on a reported budget of ₹4000 crore, is one of the most expensive film productions in the world, not just in India. With VFX from eight-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG, it is being marketed as India's first film equivalent of Hollywood blockbusters. For its global release, the makers have partnered with Sony Pictures, which is giving it the widest release for any Indian film - in 70,000 screens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana, made on a reported budget of ₹4000 crore, is one of the most expensive film productions in the world, not just in India. With VFX from eight-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG, it is being marketed as India's first film equivalent of Hollywood blockbusters. For its global release, the makers have partnered with Sony Pictures, which is giving it the widest release for any Indian film - in 70,000 screens. {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about the film's global ambitions, Namit added, “If you think about the West, they are the most potent audience for anything that's got a grand epic spectacle. And that's just not how Indian films have been made. So while India makes terrific Indian movies, whether it is 'Baahubali', 'Dhurandhar', or any of the big, super-duper hit films, they are not spectacles the way Hollywood thinks of spectacles. We are first trying to narrow that gap down and saying, 'If you can do it, we can do it too.' There's no reason for us to have any discrepancy. So, every person in Hollywood should acknowledge that India can also do something as good, if not bigger, than what they do.”

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All about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit's Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The first part is scheduled for worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

Sony Pictures will handle global distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. The film is also planned for a worldwide IMAX release.