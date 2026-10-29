Anupam Kher says he feels proud to see the reactions to Ramayana after its LA premiere; praises Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor

Now, veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has voiced the vulture demigod Jatayu in the film, has shared a note after the film's premiere in LA. Anupam shared a video on X, saying he is really happy to see the reactions to Ramayana after the world premiere in Los Angeles. He added that the audience can see the grandeur and visuals, and that it is a moment of pride that an epic of India has been presented on this scale internationally. He praised the combined effort of producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, music composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman and the entire cast and crew for their immense hard work in making Ramayana.

All eyes are on Ramayana as it gears up for release in a few days. Ranbir Kapoor , Sai Pallavi, Yash and director Nitesh Tiwari attended the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Following the grand premiere, the first reactions to the ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic surfaced on social media where many praised its scale, visuals and performances, with comparisons being made to The Lord of the Rings.

He added, “People are also noticing the amazing creation of Jatayu in the film, and it gives me so much pleasure to tell you that I have voiced that part. Actually, to see how Indian talent and Indian films are getting praised outside the country gives me a lot of satisfaction. Thank you to the creators in Ramayana for taking the film to such a grand scale. Go watch the film when it releases in theatres on November 5.”

In the caption, he wrote in Hindi, “The early reactions to Ramayana coming in from Los Angeles are filling my heart with immense joy and pride. Seeing our great epic reach audiences around the world on such a grand scale is an incredible feeling. And in this journey, getting to voice Jatayu is especially meaningful to me. I'm eagerly looking forward to watching the film in Stockholm on November 5. Jai Ho!”