Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film sees houseful shows 10 days before release; IMAX shows sell 400% more tickets despite 1095 average price

Advance bookings for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part One began on Dussehra, 15 days ahead of the film’s release. Five days on, the pace has picked up and the film is steadily crossing pre-sales earnings milestones. Most importantly, many shows across the country have already started selling out, with the IMAX screenings proving to be the biggest driver of the film’s pre-sales bumper bonanza so far.

How Ramayana pre-sales are faring

Ramayana will release worldwide on November 5.

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Ramayana has already reached the ₹8.72 crore mark in advance bookings, selling close to 2 lakh tickets already. Initially, the Hindi version was accounting for almost all of the pre-sales collections, but over the last two days, more Kannada and Telugu shows have begun to open. The Hindi version still accounts for 87% of the film’s advance bookings. The Kannada version, which is now open in around 100 screens is now inching towards the ₹1 crore mark, with some centres already reporting up to 72% occupancy for the morning shows. The Telugu shows have opened in only around 10-15 screens, barely crossing the ₹1 lakh mark.

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Shows for other regional dubbed versions of Ramayana Part One should open in the coming week as the release date approaches close. According to reports, the makers are negotiating with theatre owners for revenue share, which may have delayed the wider rollout of the film’s advance bookings. Sacnilk reports that four shows - two in Telugu and two in Hindi - are already houseful. But on ground tracking indicates that the number may be over a dozen after accounting for blocked seats.

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IMAX rules the roost

{{^usCountry}} Premium formats, including IMAX and 4DX, are driving the advance booking sales for Ramayana so far. IMAX shows are only 3.8% of the total shows in India for the film, but have still accounted for almost 25% of the earnings so far. According to the available date, the regular shows have sold 1.5 lakh tickets in over 4100 shows. This gives these shows an average of around 35 tickets sold per screening so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Premium formats, including IMAX and 4DX, are driving the advance booking sales for Ramayana so far. IMAX shows are only 3.8% of the total shows in India for the film, but have still accounted for almost 25% of the earnings so far. According to the available date, the regular shows have sold 1.5 lakh tickets in over 4100 shows. This gives these shows an average of around 35 tickets sold per screening so far. {{/usCountry}}

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In comparison, the IMAX shows have sold over 23K tickets in 140 shows, with an average of 170 tickets sold per screening. This is almost 5 times the rate of tickets sold for the regular shows. IMAX screenings have managed this despite having an average ticket price of ₹1095, as opposed to ₹380 for regular screenings. Other formats like 4DX, ICE, and DOLBY CINE have also sold over 12K tickets across languages so far.

All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first part is scheduled for worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

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Sony Pictures will handle global distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. The film is also planned for a worldwide IMAX release.